It's the most wonderful time of the year—the holiday season is here, and I, for one, couldn't be more excited. Nothing makes me happier than giving gifts, decorating the home (holiday candles are a non-negotiable), hosting friends and family for holiday dinner, and spending time together. But, as a beauty editor, before I start wrapping presents and baking oodles of gingerbread cookies, I always make sure to get some festive Christmas nails to put me in the holiday mood.

I've done countless looks over the years that I've loved, from green cat eye nails to oxblood red French manicures. My Christmas nails are something I look forward to treating myself to every year, so I've already done my fair share of scrolling through inspo—no gatekeeping here; I'm ready to spill my favorites. This year, ombré glitter tips, classic red nails, and French manis are some of nail artist and educator Sofiia Mazur's favorite holiday looks. But my picks? Icy winterscapes and ornamental nail art.

So, in the words of Mariah Carey, "it's timeeee!" Whether you've been naughty or nice this year, throw on your favorite cozy sweater, turn on a Christmas movie, and get ready to scroll through the 20 best Christmas nail ideas for the holiday season. I don't know how I'll choose just one; chances are you'll see me sporting various designs over the next few weeks.

Ornamental Dreams

(Image credit: Instagram / @nailedbyvicx)

If hanging ornaments on the tree isn't festive enough on its own, hang them with the nails to match. Cover any manicure with nail pearls and jewels to get this ornamental effect.

Sparkling Frenchies

(Image credit: Instagram / @nailgirlnic)

French manicures are great any time of year, but dress them up for the holiday season with sparkly red tips rather than the classic white.

Christmas Foliage

(Image credit: Instagram / @nailartbyqueenie)

Tablescapes and front doors adorned with Christmas garland are among my favorite ways to spruce up my holiday decorations, so it's no surprise I support bringing the same vibes to my fingertips.

Santa Hat French Tips

(Image credit: Instagram / @lolo.nailedit)

Red, white, and gold French tips totally give me Santa hat vibes. These get you in the holiday mood without being overtly Christmas-y.

Artful Wreaths

(Image credit: Instagram / @nailedbyvicx)

Home decor lovers will appreciate a well-done holiday wreath. Bring that artful energy to your nails with this wreath-inspired design.

Nutcracker Ballet Pink

(Image credit: Instagram / @nailgirlnic)

One of my favorite holiday traditions is going to see The Nutcracker ballet, and these dazzling pink chrome fingertips match the Sugar Plum Fairy perfectly. Plus, it adds a little holiday magic to your mani!

Wrapped Up in a Bow

(Image credit: Instagram / @nailedbyvicx)

Seeing all the presents under the tree on Christmas Eve always makes me smile. The beautiful wrapping and bows are all so different, and these nails totally represent that.

Red Wine Tips

(Image credit: Instagram / @nailgirlnic)

Christmas nails don't have to be super showy. These classic, simplistic red wine Frenchies are ideal for the mani minimalist who still wants to get in the spirit.

Winter Whites

(Image credit: Instagram / @nailedbyvicx)

One of my favorite Christmas songs is Bing Crosby's "White Christmas," and these snowy, wintry nails have me indeed dreaming of a white Christmas. Plus, "French tips are one of those holiday classics that never lose their charm," says Mazur. "Clean, crisp, and just so elegant, they’re the perfect choice for clients who want something festive without going full sparkle."

Classic Crimson

(Image credit: Instagram / @lolo.nailedit)

Simple doesn't have to equal boring. "Red is the true symbol of Christmas, and it never goes out of style," says nail artist and educator Valeriia Telemaniuk. "Whether it’s a bright candy-apple red or a deep, rich crimson, this shade instantly feels festive and sophisticated for the season."

Emerald & Gold

(Image credit: Instagram / @nailedbyvicx)

Personally, I love green nails all fall and winter long, but when they're paired with gold touches, they feel even more festive for Christmas.

Coquette Christmas

(Image credit: Instagram / @nailedbyvicx)

I'm a pink nail polish girl forever and always, so if there's a way to make pink a Christmas-friendly color, I'm going to be on board every time. These coquette nails are living proof that you can use a color other than red or green to get in on the holiday trend. Plus, the pink peppermint swirls and Santa hat are to die for.

Moody Maroon

(Image credit: Instagram / @kreativelykoated)

As much as I love red nail polish during the Christmas season, sometimes I like to go darker for a moodier look. This deep maroon does the trick.

Winter Wonderland

(Image credit: Instagram / @nailedbyvicx)

I mean, how do you not fall in love with these winter wonderland nails? Topping the white with glitter makes it look like snow, really polishing it off (pun intended).

Festive Red

(Image credit: Instagram / @nailgirlnic)

If you love a red nail but want to add a little Christmas pizzazz, consider a slightly sparkly or shimmery polish like this one.

Santa's Favorite

(Image credit: Instagram / @nailedbyvicx)

Santa's outfit never looked so chic. Paired with sweater nails and candy cane swirls, this manicure is made for the ultimate Christmas lover.

Mattified Evergreen

(Image credit: Instagram / @kreativelykoated)

Match your Christmas tree with a forest green manicure. My favorite part of this look is how easy it is to switch it up, thanks to a matte top coat.

Sweater Weather

(Image credit: Instagram / @nailartbyqueenie)

There's nothing like a good Christmas sweater, so why not bring that energy to your mani? These plaid nail accents ring in the holiday season fashionably.

Pop the Champagne

(Image credit: Instagram / @kreativelykoated)

These nails are ready and waiting for you to pop the Christmas bubbly, and will even transition into New Year's Eve, too. "Instead of heavy glitter, this look gives a diffused, airy sparkle," says Mazur. "Think of it as the nail version of holiday lights, twinkly, flattering, and impossible not to notice."

Topped With a Bow

(Image credit: Instagram / @nailsbyzola)

Gold bows are the perfect little touch with big impact. Using a thin nail art brush, draw them on any Christmas-colored French manicure.

Shop Christmas Nail Polish

