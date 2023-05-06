Princess Kate Paid Homage to Princess Diana With Her Earrings at King Charles' Coronation

Kate Middleton has arrived at King Charles' Coronation and is looking as regal as ever. The Princess of Wales (and the future Queen of England) donned a red and blue cape with a white Alexander McQueen dress embroidered with roses, thistles, daffodils, and shamrocks to represent the four countries of the United Kingdom.

Rather than a tiara, Kate opted for a stunning Jess Collett x Alexander McQueen headpiece with crystal and silver leaf embroidery. She also paid homage to Princess Diana with the same pearl and diamond earrings the then Prince Charles gifted to her before their wedding in 1981, per the Daily Mail.

(Image credit: TOBY MELVILLE / POOL / AFP) (Photo by TOBY MELVILLE/POOL/AFP via Getty Images)

Princess Diana wearing diamond and pearl earrings at an event at the Barbican Centre in London, November 29, 1990. (Image credit: Getty Images)

(Image credit: Getty Images)

(Image credit: PHIL NOBLE / POOL / AFP) (Photo by PHIL NOBLE/POOL/AFP via Getty Images)

Princess Kate arrived alongside her husband, Prince William (in full military uniform and robes), and two of her three children, Princess Charlotte who is adorably matching with her mom in a floral tiara, and Prince Louis. Meanwhile, Prince George arrived with the other Pages of Honour alongside King Charles and helped to hold the king's heavy robes as he made his way into Westminister Abbey.

In the days leading up to the coronation, many believed Princess Kate might wear something nontraditional instead of a tiara—a floral crown. A floral headpiece would be in line with her father-in-law's focus on environmentalism and had she had her way, Kate would've opted for florals instead of the Cartier Halo Tiara for her wedding in 2011. It seems Kate got the best of both worlds at King Charles' coronation with a jeweled floral headpiece.

If you're currently outside the U.K., you can use a VPN like ExpressVPN (opens in new tab)—which has a 30-day free trial (opens in new tab)—to watch the coronation live on the BBC, which aired Queen Elizabeth II's coronation in 1953.