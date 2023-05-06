Princess Kate Paid Homage to Princess Diana With Her Earrings at King Charles' Coronation

The then-Prince Charles gifted Diana the pearl and diamond earrings before their wedding in 1981.

Britain's Catherine, Princess of Wales arrives at Westminster Abbey in central London on May 6, 2023, ahead of the coronations of Britain's King Charles III and Britain's Camilla, Queen Consort. - The set-piece coronation is the first in Britain in 70 years, and only the second in history to be televised. Charles will be the 40th reigning monarch to be crowned at the central London church since King William I in 1066. Outside the UK, he is also king of 14 other Commonwealth countries, including Australia, Canada and New Zealand. Camilla, his second wife, will be crowned queen alongside him, and be known as Queen Camilla after the ceremony. (Photo by Odd ANDERSEN / AFP) (Photo by ODD ANDERSEN/AFP via Getty Images)
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Brooke Knappenberger
By Brooke Knappenberger
published

Kate Middleton has arrived at King Charles' Coronation and is looking as regal as ever. The Princess of Wales (and the future Queen of England) donned a red and blue cape with a white Alexander McQueen dress embroidered with roses, thistles, daffodils, and shamrocks to represent the four countries of the United Kingdom. 

Rather than a tiara, Kate opted for a stunning Jess Collett x Alexander McQueen headpiece with crystal and silver leaf embroidery. She also paid homage to Princess Diana with the same pearl and diamond earrings the then Prince Charles gifted to her before their wedding in 1981, per the Daily Mail. 

Britain's Prince William, Prince of Wales, Britain's Catherine, Princess of Wales, Britain's Princess Charlotte of Wales and Britain's Prince Louis of Wales arrive at Westminster Abbey in central London on May 6, 2023, ahead of the coronations of Britain's King Charles III and Britain's Camilla, Queen Consort. - The set-piece coronation is the first in Britain in 70 years, and only the second in history to be televised. Charles will be the 40th reigning monarch to be crowned at the central London church since King William I in 1066. Outside the UK, he is also king of 14 other Commonwealth countries, including Australia, Canada and New Zealand. Camilla, his second wife, will be crowned queen alongside him, and be known as Queen Camilla after the ceremony.

(Image credit: TOBY MELVILLE / POOL / AFP) (Photo by TOBY MELVILLE/POOL/AFP via Getty Images)

Princess diana diamond and pearl earrings kate middleton

Princess Diana wearing diamond and pearl earrings at an event at the Barbican Centre in London, November 29, 1990.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

rince William and Catherine, Princess of Wales arrives for the Coronation of King Charles III and Queen Camilla on May 6, 2023 in London, England. The Coronation of Charles III and his wife, Camilla, as King and Queen of the United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland, and the other Commonwealth realms takes place at Westminster Abbey today. Charles acceded to the throne on 8 September 2022, upon the death of his mother, Elizabeth II. (Photo by Phil Noble - WPA Pool/Getty Images)

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Britain's Prince William, Prince of Wales, Britain's Catherine, Princess of Wales, Britain's Princess Charlotte of Wales and Britain's Prince Louis of Wales arrive at Westminster Abbey in central London on May 6, 2023, ahead of the coronations of Britain's King Charles III and Britain's Camilla, Queen Consort. - The set-piece coronation is the first in Britain in 70 years, and only the second in history to be televised. Charles will be the 40th reigning monarch to be crowned at the central London church since King William I in 1066. Outside the UK, he is also king of 14 other Commonwealth countries, including Australia, Canada and New Zealand. Camilla, his second wife, will be crowned queen alongside him, and be known as Queen Camilla after the ceremony.

(Image credit: PHIL NOBLE / POOL / AFP) (Photo by PHIL NOBLE/POOL/AFP via Getty Images)

Princess Kate arrived alongside her husband, Prince William (in full military uniform and robes), and two of her three children, Princess Charlotte who is adorably matching with her mom in a floral tiara, and Prince Louis. Meanwhile, Prince George arrived with the other Pages of Honour alongside King Charles and helped to hold the king's heavy robes as he made his way into Westminister Abbey.  

In the days leading up to the coronation, many believed Princess Kate might wear something nontraditional instead of a tiara—a floral crown. A floral headpiece would be in line with her father-in-law's focus on environmentalism and had she had her way, Kate would've opted for florals instead of the Cartier Halo Tiara for her wedding in 2011. It seems Kate got the best of both worlds at King Charles' coronation with a jeweled floral headpiece. 

If you're currently outside the U.K., you can use a VPN like ExpressVPN (opens in new tab)—which has a 30-day free trial (opens in new tab)—to watch the coronation live on the BBC, which aired Queen Elizabeth II's coronation in 1953.

Brooke Knappenberger
Brooke Knappenberger
Editorial Fellow

Brooke Knappenberger is the Editorial Fellow at Marie Claire, where she writes across the board from fashion and beauty to books and celebrities. As a pop culture junkie, Brooke obsessively consumes and writes about the latest movie releases, streaming TV shows, and celebrity scandals. She has over three years of experience writing on fashion, beauty, and entertainment and her work has appeared on Looper, NickiSwift, The Sun US, and Vox Magazine of Columbia, Missouri. Brooke obtained her Bachelor's Degree in Journalism from the University of Missouri’s School of Journalism with an emphasis on Magazine Editing and has a minor in Textile and Apparel Management.

Latest