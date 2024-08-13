Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's rift with the royal family continues to dominate the news cycle. Now, a source has suggested Princess Beatrice and Zara Tindall, both of whom are Prince Harry's cousins, could play a role in fixing the rift.

Speaking to Fox News Digital, royal expert Ian Pelham Turner explained, "Beatrice and Zara both want the royal family to be seen in the best possible light." Explaining why Harry's cousins may be the right people for the job, Pelham Turner told the outlet, "Both have strong values and common sense. They are out of the maelstrom of William and Harry and are good at building bridges and calming situations."

Importantly, Pelham Turner thinks Beatrice and Tindall have a chance at healing broken relationships for good. "This could be an effective force in bringing the brothers back together and finding a way forward with Meghan [Markle] and the children," he explained.

Princess Beatrice and Zara Tindall pose with their husbands at Cheltenham Racecourse on March 14, 2024. (Image credit: Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty Images)

Royal expert Pelham Turner also suggested that Princess Beatrice's positive relationship with Prince William is incredibly important. "Beatrice has caught the eye of William as she tried to fill in for Kate during her convalescence time this year," he told Fox News Digital. "She has the exuberance of life, like her mother Sarah Ferguson."

Pelham Turner isn't the first person to suggest that Princess Beatrice could broker peace between Prince Harry and Prince William.

In an interview with the Express , King Charles' former royal butler Grant Harrold said, "Beatrice is very close with both William and Harry." He continued, "Their relationship is fun and natural. It’s never changed. They always have a lot of jokes together and can have a laugh."

As for why Beatrice is the perfect person to mend the fractured relationship between William and Harry, Harrold noted, "They’re friends and that is what’s nice about it... They’re cousins, but they’re close and have each other’s backs. They do spend a lot of time together." Of course, only time will tell if Tindall and Beatrice can repair the royal family's rift.