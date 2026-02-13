Queen Camilla's New Four-Legged Friend Works on His "Royal Etiquette"

Like Queen Elizabeth, King Charles and Queen Camilla are dog lovers through and through. The King and Queen are the proud parents of three dogs: Snuff, Moley and Bluebell, and The Queen recently reunited with a special canine guest at Clarence House.

On February 13, the Royal Family shared an adorable Instagram Reel featuring Queen Camilla greeting a yellow Labrador Retriever from one of her patronages, Medical Detection Dogs. The Queen named Freddy in 2024, and she was pictured giving him plenty of pets in the palace's new post.

"Medical Detection Dog in-training, Freddy, showed off his royal etiquette and public access training during a meeting with The Queen at Clarence House," the Royal Family captioned the sweet video. However, Freddy seemed to have forgotten his royal manners in one hilarious photo from the event, with the yellow lab jumping up to lick The Queen's face.

Queen Camilla and medical detection dog Freddy are pictured at Clarence House. (Image credit: The Royal Family/Instagram)

The Royal Family noted that since Queen Camilla gave Freddy his name, the yellow lab "has been working hard on his development towards become a fully qualified Medical Alert Assistance Dog."

Queen Camilla has served as patron of Medical Detection Dogs since 2014, and the charity trains dogs to support those with complex health conditions. Per the organization, "Using their amazing sense of smell, dogs can be trained to identify minute odour changes emitted prior to an emergency and alert the person to take preventative action."

Along with showing off some of his skills at Clarence House, Freddy got to head into Buckingham Palace. The medical detection dog walked on a leash alongside his handler as they passed a palace guard in the clip—and this special dog looked very regal indeed.

