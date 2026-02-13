Queen Camilla's New Four-Legged Friend Works on His "Royal Etiquette"
Welcome to Barkingham Palace.
Select the newsletters you’d like to receive. Then, add your email to sign up.
You are now subscribed
Your newsletter sign-up was successful
Want to add more newsletters?
Delivered daily
Marie Claire Daily
Get exclusive access to fashion and beauty trends, hot-off-the-press celebrity news, and more.
Sent weekly on Saturday
Marie Claire Self Checkout
Exclusive access to expert shopping and styling advice from Nikki Ogunnaike, Marie Claire's editor-in-chief.
Once a week
Maire Claire Face Forward
Insider tips and recommendations for skin, hair, makeup, nails and more from Hannah Baxter, Marie Claire's beauty director.
Once a week
Livingetc
Your shortcut to the now and the next in contemporary home decoration, from designing a fashion-forward kitchen to decoding color schemes, and the latest interiors trends.
Delivered Daily
Homes & Gardens
The ultimate interior design resource from the world's leading experts - discover inspiring decorating ideas, color scheming know-how, garden inspiration and shopping expertise.
Like Queen Elizabeth, King Charles and Queen Camilla are dog lovers through and through. The King and Queen are the proud parents of three dogs: Snuff, Moley and Bluebell, and The Queen recently reunited with a special canine guest at Clarence House.
On February 13, the Royal Family shared an adorable Instagram Reel featuring Queen Camilla greeting a yellow Labrador Retriever from one of her patronages, Medical Detection Dogs. The Queen named Freddy in 2024, and she was pictured giving him plenty of pets in the palace's new post.
"Medical Detection Dog in-training, Freddy, showed off his royal etiquette and public access training during a meeting with The Queen at Clarence House," the Royal Family captioned the sweet video. However, Freddy seemed to have forgotten his royal manners in one hilarious photo from the event, with the yellow lab jumping up to lick The Queen's face.
The Royal Family noted that since Queen Camilla gave Freddy his name, the yellow lab "has been working hard on his development towards become a fully qualified Medical Alert Assistance Dog."
Queen Camilla has served as patron of Medical Detection Dogs since 2014, and the charity trains dogs to support those with complex health conditions. Per the organization, "Using their amazing sense of smell, dogs can be trained to identify minute odour changes emitted prior to an emergency and alert the person to take preventative action."
Along with showing off some of his skills at Clarence House, Freddy got to head into Buckingham Palace. The medical detection dog walked on a leash alongside his handler as they passed a palace guard in the clip—and this special dog looked very regal indeed.
Get exclusive access to fashion and beauty trends, hot-off-the-press celebrity news, and more.
Kristin Contino is Marie Claire's Senior Royal and Celebrity editor. She's been covering royalty since 2018—including major moments such as the Platinum Jubilee, Queen Elizabeth II’s death and King Charles III's coronation—and places a particular focus on the British Royal Family's style and what it means.
Prior to working at Marie Claire, she wrote about celebrity and royal fashion at Page Six Style and covered royalty from around the world as chief reporter at Royal Central. Kristin has provided expert commentary for outlets including the BBC, Sky News, US Weekly, the Today Show and many others.
Kristin is also the published author of two novels, “The Legacy of Us” and “A House Full of Windsor.” She's passionate about travel, history, horses, and learning everything she can about her favorite city in the world, London.