Princess Charlotte Embraces One of Spring's Trendiest Manicures in Prince William and Princess Kate’s Anniversary Photo

It’s hard to believe 15 years have passed since Prince William married Kate Middleton, but the couple shared an adorable family photo to mark their wedding anniversary on Wednesday, April 29. The Waleses coordinated in casual shorts and tees in their sunny new portrait—and Princess Charlotte, 10, made her trendiest style statement yet in the picture.

Ocean-inspired manicures like aqua and teal are right on trend for the season, and although the royals typically stick to nude nails or barely-there pinks, Charlotte sported a baby blue manicure for her parents’ anniversary photo. Her nails coordinated with her aqua T-shirt and navy shorts with pom-pom detail, although the princess skipped a pedicure for the picture.

This isn’t the first time Princess Charlotte has worn nail polish. While attending the Wimbledon championships in July 2025, she showed off a bubblegum pink manicure—a first for the young royal.

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Prince William and Princess Kate shared a family photo to mark their 15th anniversary on April 29. (Image credit: Matt Porteous/Kensington Royal)

Charlotte sported baby blue nails in the photo. (Image credit: Matt Porteous/Kensington Royal •)

Princess Kate wore cream jeans and a short-sleeved, striped Veronica Beard sweater in the sweet portrait, holding hands with Prince Louis, who turned eight last week.

Unlike Princess Charlotte, Kate went with her usual bare nails in the anniversary photo, which was taken by royal-favorite photographer Matt Porteous during the Wales family’s recent family vacation to Cornwall, England.

Prince Louis’s 8th birthday photos were also taken during the trip, and if previous years are any indication, we’ll be seeing several more shots released for other milestones throughout the year. With Princess Charlotte's 11th birthday approaching in May, perhaps we'll get a closer look at her colorful nails.

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