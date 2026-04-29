Princess Charlotte Embraces One of Spring's Trendiest Manicures in Prince William and Princess Kate’s Anniversary Photo
You might not have noticed one tradition-breaking detail in the 10-year-old's photo shoot look.
It’s hard to believe 15 years have passed since Prince William married Kate Middleton, but the couple shared an adorable family photo to mark their wedding anniversary on Wednesday, April 29. The Waleses coordinated in casual shorts and tees in their sunny new portrait—and Princess Charlotte, 10, made her trendiest style statement yet in the picture.
Ocean-inspired manicures like aqua and teal are right on trend for the season, and although the royals typically stick to nude nails or barely-there pinks, Charlotte sported a baby blue manicure for her parents’ anniversary photo. Her nails coordinated with her aqua T-shirt and navy shorts with pom-pom detail, although the princess skipped a pedicure for the picture.
This isn’t the first time Princess Charlotte has worn nail polish. While attending the Wimbledon championships in July 2025, she showed off a bubblegum pink manicure—a first for the young royal.Article continues below
Princess Kate wore cream jeans and a short-sleeved, striped Veronica Beard sweater in the sweet portrait, holding hands with Prince Louis, who turned eight last week.
Unlike Princess Charlotte, Kate went with her usual bare nails in the anniversary photo, which was taken by royal-favorite photographer Matt Porteous during the Wales family’s recent family vacation to Cornwall, England.
Prince Louis’s 8th birthday photos were also taken during the trip, and if previous years are any indication, we’ll be seeing several more shots released for other milestones throughout the year. With Princess Charlotte's 11th birthday approaching in May, perhaps we'll get a closer look at her colorful nails.
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Kristin Contino is Marie Claire's Senior Royal and Celebrity editor. She's been covering royalty since 2018—including major moments such as the Platinum Jubilee, Queen Elizabeth II’s death and King Charles III's coronation—and places a particular focus on the British Royal Family's style and what it means.
Prior to working at Marie Claire, she wrote about celebrity and royal fashion at Page Six Style and covered royalty from around the world as chief reporter at Royal Central. Kristin has provided expert commentary for outlets including the BBC, Sky News, US Weekly, the Today Show and many others.
Kristin is also the published author of two novels, “The Legacy of Us” and “A House Full of Windsor.” She's passionate about travel, history, horses, and learning everything she can about her favorite city in the world, London.