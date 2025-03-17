It's regularly reported that Prince William and Princess Kate prioritize their three children—Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis—over everything else. They also allegedly want their children to have a normal childhood, but that doesn't mean they don't have a little help from time to time. Enter Maria Teresa Turrion Borrallo, Royal Family nanny to George, Charlotte, and Louis.

Since the family's move to Adelaide Cottage in Windsor, Kate and William's kids haven't had a live-in nanny. However, it's still expected that Borrallo will help to shape the Prince and Princess of Wales's children until they become adults. And according to the Express, there are several perks associated with being a nanny for the Royal Family.

Having studied at the well-respected Norland College in Bath, Borrallo can reportedly expect to earn as much as $155,000 per year. On top of a generous salary, Royal Family nannies can allegedly expect "perks including designer handbags, trips abroad, and luxurious living quarters," the Daily Mail reported.

Maria Borrallo is Prince George, Prince Louis, and Princess Charlotte's nanny. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Norland College's Principal, Dr. Janet Rose, told the Daily Mail, "Amongst many traits, Norland Nannies need to be loving, kind, honest, creative, practical, responsible, organized, and willing to continually learn and improve in order to do the very best for the families and young children with whom they work."

Rose also noted that the most important attribute of a Norland Nanny isn't encyclopedic knowledge of babies and young people, but "an absolute commitment to being the person that changes the world through shaping the life of the children they work with."

Maria Borrallo trained at the prestigious Norland College. (Image credit: Getty Images)

As Norland Nannies are usually placed with high-profile clients, such as celebrities or members of the Royal Family, they apparently receive additional training that sets them apart from other candidates. According to the Daily Mail, Norland Nannies may be expected to learn skills such as "getaway driving and martial arts while pushing a pram to fend of kidnappers or paparazzi." Basically, it sounds as though the Royal Family's nannies more than deserve the alleged perks of the job.