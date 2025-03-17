Working as Prince George, Prince Louis, and Princess Charlotte's Nanny Is Allegedly Very Lucrative
Perks of being a royal nanny include "designer handbags" and "trips abroad."
It's regularly reported that Prince William and Princess Kate prioritize their three children—Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis—over everything else. They also allegedly want their children to have a normal childhood, but that doesn't mean they don't have a little help from time to time. Enter Maria Teresa Turrion Borrallo, Royal Family nanny to George, Charlotte, and Louis.
Since the family's move to Adelaide Cottage in Windsor, Kate and William's kids haven't had a live-in nanny. However, it's still expected that Borrallo will help to shape the Prince and Princess of Wales's children until they become adults. And according to the Express, there are several perks associated with being a nanny for the Royal Family.
Having studied at the well-respected Norland College in Bath, Borrallo can reportedly expect to earn as much as $155,000 per year. On top of a generous salary, Royal Family nannies can allegedly expect "perks including designer handbags, trips abroad, and luxurious living quarters," the Daily Mail reported.
Norland College's Principal, Dr. Janet Rose, told the Daily Mail, "Amongst many traits, Norland Nannies need to be loving, kind, honest, creative, practical, responsible, organized, and willing to continually learn and improve in order to do the very best for the families and young children with whom they work."
Rose also noted that the most important attribute of a Norland Nanny isn't encyclopedic knowledge of babies and young people, but "an absolute commitment to being the person that changes the world through shaping the life of the children they work with."
As Norland Nannies are usually placed with high-profile clients, such as celebrities or members of the Royal Family, they apparently receive additional training that sets them apart from other candidates. According to the Daily Mail, Norland Nannies may be expected to learn skills such as "getaway driving and martial arts while pushing a pram to fend of kidnappers or paparazzi." Basically, it sounds as though the Royal Family's nannies more than deserve the alleged perks of the job.
Amy Mackelden is the weekend editor at Marie Claire, where she covers celebrity and royal family news. She was the weekend editor at Harper’s BAZAAR for three years, where she covered breaking celebrity and entertainment news, royal stories, fashion, beauty, and politics. Prior to that, she spent a year as the joint weekend editor for Marie Claire, ELLE, and Harper's BAZAAR, and two years as an entertainment writer at Bustle. Her additional bylines include Cosmopolitan, People, The Independent, HelloGiggles, Biography, Shondaland, Best Products, New Statesman, Heat, and The Guardian. Her work has been syndicated by publications including Town & Country, Good Housekeeping, Esquire, Delish, Oprah Daily, Country Living, and Women's Health. Her celebrity interviews include Jennifer Aniston, Jessica Chastain, the cast of Selling Sunset, Emma Thompson, Jessica Alba, and Penn Badgley. In 2015, she delivered an academic paper at Kimposium, the world's first Kardashian conference.
