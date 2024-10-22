Meghan Markle Gives Rare Insight into "Beautiful Friendship" With Her Wedding Dress Designer

Meghan Markle tied the knot with Prince Harry on May 19, 2018, in a fairytale royal wedding in St. George's Chapel at Windsor Castle. For the show-stopping event, Meghan wore a stunning boatneck, long-sleeved, floor-length Givenchy gown designed by Clare Waight Keller.

Waight Keller left the fashion house in 2020, but her relationship with the Duchess of Sussex has remained strong in the intervening years. In a new profile of the designer in The New York Times, Duchess Meghan shared personal insight into their connection, and her ongoing love of Waight Keller's clothing.

In an email to the publication, Meghan said she had "a beautiful friendship" with Waight Keller. Discussing the discussing collaborations with Uniqlo, Meghan wrote, "Her pieces for the brand have movement and modern grace." The Duchess also revealed that she owns several of Waight Keller's Uniqlo designs, including a number of dresses and a trench coat.

Meghan Markle's wedding gown was designed by Clare Waight Keller. (Image credit: Danny Lawson/POOL/AFP/Getty Images)

Speaking to The New York Times, Waight Keller discussed the public reaction to her decision to work with Uniqlo, saying, "Every time I make a career move, I feel my choices take people by surprise."

Earlier this year, Waight Keller spoke with Marie Claire via Zoom to discuss the launch of Uniqlo: C. "Change is part of my ethos and philosophy in work and life," she explained. "It pushes and challenges you, makes you evolve and learn."

While many were surprised by the designer's decision to leave Givenchy, it was an inevitable next step for Waight Keller. "People who stay in place end up being quite comfortable in a routine—but I don't want to ever be stuck doing one thing for a long time," she said. "I've stayed at some brands for two years, others for six or seven, but it's always been the right time to make the change."

As a designer, she was also excited to design clothing for a much broader audience. "When you work for luxury houses, you're talking to a much smaller audience," she explained. "I love that [Uniqlo] is so democratic: It's interesting to now reach people all over the globe from all different walks of life."