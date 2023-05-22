Gayle King's New Show Reportedly Wants Meghan Markle as Its First Guest

While once upon a time Meghan Markle was rumored to be considering hosting her own talk show, these days it's seeming more likely that she will simply be a guest on one.
Let's rewind: Legendary TV personality Gayle King—who is friends with Prince Harry and Meghan—is preparing to premiere her new CNN show, somewhat ironically titled King Charles. This title comes from King's own last name, and her co-host Charles Barkley's first name.
In order to draw in viewers, King and Barkley are reportedly trying to secure the Duchess of Sussex as their first guest, although whether or not this will actually happen remains to be seen.
"Meghan is right at the top of their wanted list and Gayle and the show’s executives believe the duchess would guarantee an enormous launch audience," a production source said (via Express).
According to the source, King also wants to be the first to interview Meghan with her new "more serious image."
While the duchess has appeared on The Ellen Show in the past, in recent months she has seemed to focus her efforts on her various philanthropic projects, letting her husband Harry take the spotlight instead.
Meghan last did a round of press amid the release of her Spotify podcast series Archetypes in 2022, notably giving interviews to The Cut and Variety.
Of course, no interview made as many waves as the Sussexes' sit-down chat with Oprah Winfrey in March 2021, in which Meghan opened up about how difficult her time in the Royal Family proved to be, and why she and Harry decided to move away from it all.
If she decides to appear on King Charles, it will certainly be interesting to see which topics Meghan chooses to bring to the table.
Iris Goldsztajn is a London-based journalist, editor and author. She is the morning editor at Marie Claire, and her work has appeared in the likes of InStyle, Cosmopolitan, Bustle and Shape. Iris writes about everything from celebrity news and relationship advice to the pitfalls of diet culture and the joys of exercise. She has many opinions on Harry Styles, and can typically be found eating her body weight in cheap chocolate.
