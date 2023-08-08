Meghan Markle "Makes the Decisions" at Home, And It's a "Dynamic That Works" for the Sussexes, Source Says

Great!

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle in the garden of their Montecito home
(Image credit: Getty)
Iris Goldsztajn
By Iris Goldsztajn
published

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have built a very different life for themselves out in Montecito, Southern California—far from the trappings of a royal existence.

It's there that they have found a sense of home with their children Prince Archie, 4, and Princess Lilibet, 2, and where they have presumably found their groove as a couple as well (with two palm trees in their garden to symbolize their love!).

An insider told People about their recent interactions with the Sussexes, saying, "They seemed really happy together. Harry seems to be embracing this life he has with Meghan and knows it’s a very different one than he had before, of course."

They continued, "Meghan does seem to run the household and make the decisions, but it’s not that he bends for her. It’s just a dynamic that works for them, and maybe one that he needs after everything he’s been through."

These days, there are a lot of decisions to be made in Sussex World: After their podcasting deal with Spotify fell through, the two are looking to make career changes, though we don't quite know what these might look like.

There have been several reports of Prince Harry filming a documentary for Netflix in South Africa, though this hasn't been officially confirmed, and his Heart of Invictus docuseries is still set for release on the streaming giant. There are also rumors that Meghan could return to acting in the future.

Most recently, it came out that the Sussexes' production company had acquired the rights to the romance novel Meet Me at the Lake by Carley Fortune, presumably with a view to make it into a movie or series. A true pivot, if you will.

Topics
Prince Harry Meghan Markle
Iris Goldsztajn
Iris Goldsztajn
Morning Editor

Iris Goldsztajn is a London-based journalist, editor and author. She is the morning editor at Marie Claire, and her work has appeared in the likes of InStyle, Cosmopolitan, Bustle and Shape. Iris writes about everything from celebrity news and relationship advice to the pitfalls of diet culture and the joys of exercise. She has many opinions on Harry Styles, and can typically be found eating her body weight in cheap chocolate.

Latest
You might also like
View More ▸