Meghan Markle Revealed Prince Archie's Creative New Pursuit Inspired by a Family Friend

Meghan Markle has given us some sweet insight into her son Prince Archie's creative pursuits.

A few days ago, the Duchess of Sussex moderated a conversation with actor David Oyelowo and photographer Misan Harriman, a longtime Sussex family friend who has just directed a short film titled The After. The movie is currently streaming on Netflix.

"The inspiration runs deep," Meghan told the two men at one point during the discussion (via Town & Country).

"Our four-and-a-half-year-old son—he would say, 'No, I'm not four. I'm four and a half!' —Misan was showing him how to do photography the last time he was with us, and I bought Archie a camera, and he said, 'But it's not a Leica like Misan.' I said, 'You are not getting a Leica! Not even for Christmas.'"

The duchess continued, "So thank you for the inspiration across the board."

For reference, Leica cameras are considered top of the range and usually cost several thousand dollars. They are also handcrafted and super fragile and sensitive, so aren't exactly the smartest gift for a four-and-a-half-year-old.

Harriman often shares photos he's taken of the Sussex family on Instagram, which he did after this panel discussion for example.

We often have Harriman to thank for adorable pictures of Archie and his sister Princess Lilibet as well.

Notably, the photographer was behind the gorgeous photo of Lilibet that was shared on the occasion of the little girl's first birthday in 2022. It showed her wearing a blue linen dress and a bow in her hair, sitting in the grass and smiling happily.