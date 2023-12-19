Meghan Markle Revealed Prince Archie's Creative New Pursuit Inspired by a Family Friend

Meghan Markle has given us some sweet insight into her son Prince Archie's creative pursuits.
A few days ago, the Duchess of Sussex moderated a conversation with actor David Oyelowo and photographer Misan Harriman, a longtime Sussex family friend who has just directed a short film titled The After. The movie is currently streaming on Netflix.
"The inspiration runs deep," Meghan told the two men at one point during the discussion (via Town & Country).
"Our four-and-a-half-year-old son—he would say, 'No, I'm not four. I'm four and a half!' —Misan was showing him how to do photography the last time he was with us, and I bought Archie a camera, and he said, 'But it's not a Leica like Misan.' I said, 'You are not getting a Leica! Not even for Christmas.'"
The duchess continued, "So thank you for the inspiration across the board."
For reference, Leica cameras are considered top of the range and usually cost several thousand dollars. They are also handcrafted and super fragile and sensitive, so aren't exactly the smartest gift for a four-and-a-half-year-old.
Harriman often shares photos he's taken of the Sussex family on Instagram, which he did after this panel discussion for example.
A post shared by Misan Harriman
A photo posted by misanharriman on
We often have Harriman to thank for adorable pictures of Archie and his sister Princess Lilibet as well.
Notably, the photographer was behind the gorgeous photo of Lilibet that was shared on the occasion of the little girl's first birthday in 2022. It showed her wearing a blue linen dress and a bow in her hair, sitting in the grass and smiling happily.
Stay In The Know
Marie Claire email subscribers get intel on fashion and beauty trends, hot-off-the-press celebrity news, and more. Sign up here.
Iris Goldsztajn is a London-based journalist, editor and author. She is the morning editor at Marie Claire, and her work has appeared in the likes of InStyle, Cosmopolitan, Bustle and Shape. Iris writes about everything from celebrity news and relationship advice to the pitfalls of diet culture and the joys of exercise. She has many opinions on Harry Styles, and can typically be found eating her body weight in cheap chocolate.
-
Celine Dion No Longer Has "Control Over Her Muscles," Her Sister Reveals Amid Stiff-Person Syndrome Diagnosis
The star announced she was living with the condition back in December 2022.
By Iris Goldsztajn
-
Are Suki Waterhouse and Robert Pattinson Engaged? Her New Diamond Ring Seems Like a Pretty Solid Clue
It's quite the sparkler.
By Iris Goldsztajn
-
'Big Bang Theory' Actress Kate Micucci Announces She's Cancer-Free After Successful Surgery
Such wonderful news.
By Iris Goldsztajn
-
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Reportedly Blame “A Vendetta Being Waged Against Them” for Career Disappointments
“There have been talks held with high-profile brands that didn’t lead to anything.”
By Rachel Burchfield
-
Meghan Markle Probably Found Princess Kate's Senior Royal Role "Very Hard to Swallow," Says Expert
This makes sense to me.
By Iris Goldsztajn
-
Many Believe Meghan Markle’s Choice of Accessory Is a Nod of Support to Father-in-Law King Charles
She hasn’t worn this piece of jewelry publicly since April 2022.
By Rachel Burchfield
-
The Palace Seemingly Used Prince Harry and Meghan Markle to Distract From Prince William's Alleged Affair, Omid Scobie Says
The "affair" is pure speculation, Scobie stresses.
By Iris Goldsztajn
-
Despite It All, King Charles Absolutely “Refuses” to Strip Prince Harry and Meghan Markle of Their Duke and Duchess of Sussex Titles
The reason is poignant.
By Rachel Burchfield
-
One of King Charles’ Siblings Was Adamant That Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Be Evicted from Frogmore Cottage
Meanwhile, another sibling was “uneasy” about the decision.
By Rachel Burchfield
-
Despite the Royal Family’s Disdain for Princess Diana When She Was Alive, It Regularly Pushed Both Kate Middleton and Meghan Markle to Dress Like Her, New Book Claims
“During the past 13 years, Diana cosplay has become a royal staple.”
By Rachel Burchfield
-
Meghan Markle Became the “Star of the Show” When She Married Into the Royal Family, Omid Scobie Writes
She was “Princess Diana all over again,” the newly released 'Endgame' reads.
By Rachel Burchfield