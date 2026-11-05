Thanksgiving might be all about gathering with loved ones, eating your heart out, and slowing down to reflect on all that you're grateful for this year, but as a beauty editor, I'd be remiss if I skipped over another fun-but-important part of the holiday: planning the perfect manicure. After putting together a festive outfit, having Thanksgiving nails to match the look is the cherry on top. And while Thanksgiving nail art might immediately bring to mind tiny turkeys, pumpkins, and other overly literal designs, there are plenty of other ways to embrace the holiday too.
When it comes to the chicest Thanksgiving nail colors, think "rich browns, warm oranges, earthy army greens, and deep burgundy shades," says nail artist Erica De Los Santos. As for Thanksgiving nail art? "This season, we've definitely been seeing a shift toward simpler, more understated nail art," she adds, noting animal prints, subtle chrome accents, and sweater nails as some looks to keep an eye out for as you sit around the Thanksgiving table this year. It "will be less about traditional holiday designs and more about simple, sophisticated looks that embrace the colors and textures of fall," she says.
Whether you're hosting Thanksgiving dinner, heading home for the long weekend, or simply looking for one last fall manicure before the holiday season officially kicks into high gear, consider these Thanksgiving nail designs your next appointment inspiration.
Rich Merlot
De Los Santos has called out burgundy as a must-have nail color for fall and Thanksgiving alike. On a slim, medium-length, almond-shaped nail, it looks super classy and will match any holiday outfit.
Doonails
Short Round Press-Ons in Burgundy Red
Vintage Brown
With bangles around the tips of some nails and a light brown tortoise finish on the others, this has a totally cool vintage look that's sure to be a conversation starter come Thanksgiving.
Glamnetic
Mine by Right Press-On Nails
Abstract Burgundy
Burgundy isn't the only star of the show here—if you look closely, you can see thin white stripes on each nail for added visual interest. This subtly elevates them for a Thanksgiving manicure.
OPI
Nail Lacquer in Alpine Snow
Shades of Cocoa
One shade of brown isn't enough for me this fall—I'm loving the fall-friendly color and wearing everything from toasty tan to rich cocoa on my fingertips, just like this manicure.
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Essie
Expressie Quick Dry Nail Color in Never Skip a Beat
Deep Plum
Purple nails are everywhere this fall, and one way to wear them this Thanksgiving is with a plum-colored polish. These are simple, straightforward, and perfect for the season.
Essie
Nail Polish in Bahama Mama
Black Cherry Frenchies
Pro tip: Instantly dress up your French manicure this Thanksgiving by opting for a fall-friendly color, like this black cherry red shade. Try the design on short almond nails, or opt for another shape. "This fall, I’ve definitely been seeing a lot of short almond and short square nails among my clients," says De Los Santos.
Glamnetic
Press On Nails in Rose Garden
Touches of Tortoise
Tortoiseshell nails aren't going anywhere this November. Instead of going all in, you can choose just one or two tortoise nails and a complementary color for the rest of your fingertips.
Londontown
Lakur Nail Polish in Natural Charm
Golden Tiger Print
As De Los Santos pointed out, animal print is here to stay. Pairing tiger print art atop a glimmering golden cat eye polish adds the perfect amount of sparkle to dress up for the holiday.
Orly
Harry Potter Magnetic Nail Polish in Alohomora
Glassy Swirls
Are these nails not the definition of elegance? They're so glassy, beautiful, and unique. Plus, the swirls remind me of a warm cup of coffee (which I'm sure will be needed after all the Thanksgiving Day prep).
Sure, brown nails look amazing on Thanksgiving, but why not zhuzh them up a bit with a simple singular polka dot? Choose whichever color you like, but this baby pink shade makes a super cute contrast.
Zoya
Nail Lacquer in Ryder
Olive Green Tips
If you like to add a pop of color but keep it subtle, this olive green French manicure is made for you. The fall-friendly shade adds some character to your fingertips, but it won't overpower whatever Thanksgiving outfit you have planned.
OPI
Nail Lacquer in Cargo All Out
Reverse Fall French
No need to pick just one fall color for your Thanksgiving mani—wear them all with this creative reverse French manicure. Simply choose two contrasting autumnal shades for each nail and create a reverse Frenchie at your cuticle line to get the look.
Le Mini Macaron
Nail Lacquer in Cassis
Cozy Sweater Nails
There's nothing like cozying up in a warm sweater during the Thanksgiving holiday break, so why not get the nails to match? The plaid pattern is reminiscent of a sweater, but feel free to play around with the colors as you wish.
CND
Vinylux Longwear Nail Polish in Arrowhead
Multi-Colored Fall Shades
This manicure is autumn bottled up, thanks to multiple fall shades. It channels falling leaves as they change color, and it's perfect for Thanksgiving and beyond.
Sally Hansen
Xtreme Wear Nail Polish in Eternal Sunshine
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Meet the Expert
Erica De Los Santos
Erica De Los Santos is a celebrity nail artist, editorial manicurist, beauty educator, and founder of Nail’d It Beauty Lounge. With experience across celebrity beauty, New York Fashion Week, and editorial campaigns, she brings a professional perspective on nail artistry, emerging trends, and nail care.
Catharine Malzahn is a freelance beauty editor and writer. She has more than half a decade of experience covering everything from skincare and makeup to spas and injectables. Previously, she held editorial positions at Good Housekeeping, Woman's Day, and Prevention; you can find her work in those publications and in Glamour, Byrdie, InStyle, PS Beauty, NewBeauty, CR Fashion Book, Makeup.com, Skincare.com, and more. When she's not writing or testing beauty products, you can find her cooking, trying a new restaurant, or reapplying sunscreen. A SoCal native, she received her BA in journalism from the University of Southern California's Annenberg School For Communication and Journalism.