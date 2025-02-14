Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet Will Likely Make Their Joint Royal Debut at this Event
Fans might have to wait a while.
Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet made a surprise Valentine’s Day appearance in a video on mom Meghan Markle’s Instagram account, but the royal duo have yet to join their parents for an official outing together. However, Prince Harry hinted at when royal fans can expect to see his children in public in an interview with Town & Country on Friday, Feb. 14.
The Duke of Sussex, who has been attending the 2025 Invictus Games in Vancouver and Whistler, Canada, this week, told the publication he “absolutely” intends to bring Archie, 5, and Lilibet, 3, to the games for wounded, injured and sick military personnel eventually. “I’d love for them to experience the Invictus spirit firsthand one day,” the Duke of Sussex added.
Harry also opened up about the sense of community surrounding the games with Marie Claire, sharing how “what stands out most is the incredible sense of belonging and renewed purpose created in the lead-up to and during the Invictus Games."
This year, Archie and Lilibet stayed home in Montecito, California while their parents attended the event, enjoying some special Canadian treats their mom brought back when she returned on Feb. 11. Prince Harry will remain in Canada through Feb. 16, when the Invictus Games conclude.
The next Invictus Games will be held in Birmingham, England, in July 2027, which would make Archie eight and Lilibet six at the time of the event. However, as the Duke of Sussex's security concerns in the U.K. remain ongoing, he may choose to wait to bring his children to the games in another location.
The Duke of Sussex recently opened up about how he’s explained some of the disabilities and injuries Invictus athletes face. "It’s a very interesting conversation to have with your kids—to explain why that person is missing a leg, why that person is missing an arm, why do they look the way they do," he told People. "It’s challenging but important."
However, as he noted to Town & Country, the children are “still young,” so he’s tried to explain the games in an age-appropriate way. “We already talk about the importance of resilience, community and service—everything Invictus represents,” he shared.
Stay In The Know
Get exclusive access to fashion and beauty trends, hot-off-the-press celebrity news, and more.
As for Archie and Lilibet making a public appearance, big brother Archie has actually already been on a royal engagement. He attended his first event at the ripe old age of four months old in 2019, joining parents Harry and Meghan to meet Archbishop Desmond Tutu in South Africa.
Kristin Contino is Marie Claire's Senior Royal and Celebrity editor. She's been covering royalty since 2018—including major moments such as the Platinum Jubilee, Queen Elizabeth II’s death and King Charles III's coronation—and places a particular focus on the British Royal Family's style and what it means.
Prior to working at Marie Claire, she wrote about celebrity and royal fashion at Page Six Style and covered royalty from around the world as chief reporter at Royal Central. Kristin has provided expert commentary for outlets including the BBC, Sky News, US Weekly, the Today Show and many others.
Kristin is also the published author of two novels, “The Legacy of Us” and “A House Full of Windsor.” She's passionate about travel, history, horses, and learning everything she can about her favorite city in the world, London.
-
Are Joey and Monica Still Together After Becoming the Golden Couple of 'Love Is Blind' Season 8?
The pair may renew our faith in the dating show's experiment again.
By Abby Monteil Published
-
With Devin and Virginia Involved in a Love Triangle on 'Love Is Blind' Season 8, Will They Make It to the Altar?
Here's where they stand after he broke things off with Brittany.
By Abby Monteil Published
-
'Love Is Blind' Is Back in Time for Valentine's Day Its Biggest Cast Yet—Meet the Season 8 Singles
The Netflix hit's latest ensemble hails from Minneapolis, Minnesota.
By Quinci LeGardye Published
-
Prince Harry and Prince William Share This Parenting Conundrum as They Honor Princess Diana
The Prince of Wales and Duke of Sussex have found themselves in similar situations recently.
By Kristin Contino Published
-
Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet Make Their Debut on Mom Meghan's Instagram Account for Valentine's Day
The Duchess of Sussex shared a video of her kids helping make some sweet treats.
By Kristin Contino Published
-
Exclusive: Prince Harry and Team USA Women Share How the Invictus Games Gives Athletes a "Renewed Purpose"
The Duke of Sussex and competitors Yen Soto and Lydia Figary tell "Marie Claire' about group chats, patriotic nails and building bonds in the military community.
By Kristin Contino Published
-
King Charles Is Very Particular and Can “Lose His Temper” If Things Aren’t Done Right, a New Book Claims
And his temper has apparently been "inherited in different measures by Prince William and Prince Harry."
By Kayleigh Roberts Published
-
Prince Harry Says "Curious" Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet "Have No Filter" When It Comes to Asking About Invictus Games
The Duke of Sussex opened up about "challenging but important" conversations with his kids.
By Kristin Contino Published
-
Meghan Markle Gives Fans a Peek at the Gifts She Brought Back for Princess Lilibet and Prince Archie From Invictus Games
The Duchess of Sussex showed a rare glimpse of her Montecito home on Instagram.
By Kristin Contino Published
-
Meghan Markle Reveals a Sweet Valentine's Day Gift From Prince Harry During Double Date With Michael Bublé and Luisana Lopilato
They're "Feeling Good."
By Kristin Contino Published
-
Why Meghan Markle Left the Invictus Games Early
The Duke of Sussex will be flying solo for the rest of the week.
By Kristin Contino Published