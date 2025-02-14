Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet Will Likely Make Their Joint Royal Debut at this Event

Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet made a surprise Valentine’s Day appearance in a video on mom Meghan Markle’s Instagram account, but the royal duo have yet to join their parents for an official outing together. However, Prince Harry hinted at when royal fans can expect to see his children in public in an interview with Town & Country on Friday, Feb. 14.

The Duke of Sussex, who has been attending the 2025 Invictus Games in Vancouver and Whistler, Canada, this week, told the publication he “absolutely” intends to bring Archie, 5, and Lilibet, 3, to the games for wounded, injured and sick military personnel eventually. “I’d love for them to experience the Invictus spirit firsthand one day,” the Duke of Sussex added.

Harry also opened up about the sense of community surrounding the games with Marie Claire, sharing how “what stands out most is the incredible sense of belonging and renewed purpose created in the lead-up to and during the Invictus Games."

This year, Archie and Lilibet stayed home in Montecito, California while their parents attended the event, enjoying some special Canadian treats their mom brought back when she returned on Feb. 11. Prince Harry will remain in Canada through Feb. 16, when the Invictus Games conclude.

The next Invictus Games will be held in Birmingham, England, in July 2027, which would make Archie eight and Lilibet six at the time of the event. However, as the Duke of Sussex's security concerns in the U.K. remain ongoing, he may choose to wait to bring his children to the games in another location.

Baby Prince Archie attended his first royal engagement in 2019, meeting Archbishop Desmond Tutu during a royal tour of South Africa. (Image credit: Getty Images)

The Duke of Sussex recently opened up about how he’s explained some of the disabilities and injuries Invictus athletes face. "It’s a very interesting conversation to have with your kids—to explain why that person is missing a leg, why that person is missing an arm, why do they look the way they do," he told People. "It’s challenging but important."

However, as he noted to Town & Country, the children are “still young,” so he’s tried to explain the games in an age-appropriate way. “We already talk about the importance of resilience, community and service—everything Invictus represents,” he shared.

As for Archie and Lilibet making a public appearance, big brother Archie has actually already been on a royal engagement. He attended his first event at the ripe old age of four months old in 2019, joining parents Harry and Meghan to meet Archbishop Desmond Tutu in South Africa.