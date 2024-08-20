Meghan Markle Is the "Stronger Partner" in Prince Harry Marriage, Royal Expert Claims

"I believe from what I've heard from friends of his that he is very happy in California."

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry in Colombia
(Image credit: Eric Charbonneau/Archewell Foundation via Getty Images)
Amy Mackelden
By
published
in News

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry just completed a four day royal tour of Colombia. During the trip, the Duchess of Sussex demonstrated her easy breezy summer elegance, and the pair met "smart and savvy" students at a school in Bogotá. Meghan wasn't afraid to be extremely personal during the visit, discussing her own experiences with online safety, and revealing that Princess Lilibet has "found her voice." Unsurprisingly, fans devoured updates about the couple's Colombia tour. Meanwhile, royal experts commented on the couple's body language and relationship dynamic.

In an interview with The Sun, royal expert Ingrid Seward talked about the Duke and Duchess of Sussex's marriage, and their life together in the United States. "I think it's to do with the more powerful person in the couple and I get the feeling she's the stronger partner in this marriage," Seward told the outlet. "I can very much feel the hand of Meghan on most of the things that Harry does."

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry attend the Afro-Descendant Women and Power: Voice of Equity at the Teatro Municipal on August 18, 2024.

"I can very much feel the hand of Meghan on most of the things that Harry does," a royal expert claimed.

(Image credit: Eric Charbonneau/Archewell Foundation via Getty Images)

Despite suggesting Meghan might be calling the shots in the relationship, Seward admitted that Prince Harry appeared to be content. "I believe from what I've heard from friends of his that he is very happy in California," Seward revealed. "He's about to be 40, he's living in the most beautiful place, he's got two children and a wife he loves, what more could he want."

While Harry's happiness in Montecito doesn't appear to be in question, Seward believes he will eventually miss some aspects of his live in the United Kingdom. "He hasn't been there long enough yet to become unsettled but I think a time will come when he yearns for the green grass of home," Seward suggested.

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry in Cali, Colombia on August 18, 2024.

"I believe from what I've heard from friends of his that he is very happy in California," the royal expert said.

(Image credit: Edwin Rodriguez Pipicano/Anadolu via Getty Images)

More than anything, Meghan and Harry's tour of Colombia showed the world how passionate they are about making a difference. At a press conference on August 15, vice president Francia Márquez revealed she was inspired to invite the Sussexes to Colombia after watching their Netflix series. "I first encountered them through the media, and I particularly watched the Netflix series about their lives and their story, which deeply moved me," she explained. "It motivated me to say, 'This is a woman who deserves to visit our country and share her story.'"

Topics
Meghan Markle Prince Harry
Amy Mackelden
Amy Mackelden
Contributing Editor

Amy Mackelden is a contributing editor at Marie Claire, where she covers celebrity and royal family news. She was the weekend editor at Harper’s BAZAAR for three years, where she covered breaking celebrity and entertainment news, royal stories, fashion, beauty, and politics. Prior to that, she spent a year as the joint weekend editor for Marie Claire, ELLE, and Harper's BAZAAR, and two years as an entertainment writer at Bustle. Her additional bylines include Cosmopolitan, People, The Independent, HelloGiggles, Biography, Shondaland, Best Products, New Statesman, Heat, and The Guardian. Her work has been syndicated by publications including Town & Country, Good Housekeeping, Esquire, Delish, Oprah Daily, Country Living, and Women's Health. Her celebrity interviews include Jennifer Aniston, Jessica Chastain, the cast of Selling Sunset, Emma Thompson, Jessica Alba, and Penn Badgley. In 2015, she delivered an academic paper at Kimposium, the world's first Kardashian conference.

Latest
You might also like
View More ▸