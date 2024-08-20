Meghan Markle Is the "Stronger Partner" in Prince Harry Marriage, Royal Expert Claims

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry just completed a four day royal tour of Colombia. During the trip, the Duchess of Sussex demonstrated her easy breezy summer elegance, and the pair met "smart and savvy" students at a school in Bogotá. Meghan wasn't afraid to be extremely personal during the visit, discussing her own experiences with online safety, and revealing that Princess Lilibet has "found her voice." Unsurprisingly, fans devoured updates about the couple's Colombia tour. Meanwhile, royal experts commented on the couple's body language and relationship dynamic.

In an interview with The Sun, royal expert Ingrid Seward talked about the Duke and Duchess of Sussex's marriage, and their life together in the United States. "I think it's to do with the more powerful person in the couple and I get the feeling she's the stronger partner in this marriage," Seward told the outlet. "I can very much feel the hand of Meghan on most of the things that Harry does."

Despite suggesting Meghan might be calling the shots in the relationship, Seward admitted that Prince Harry appeared to be content. "I believe from what I've heard from friends of his that he is very happy in California," Seward revealed. "He's about to be 40, he's living in the most beautiful place, he's got two children and a wife he loves, what more could he want."

While Harry's happiness in Montecito doesn't appear to be in question, Seward believes he will eventually miss some aspects of his live in the United Kingdom. "He hasn't been there long enough yet to become unsettled but I think a time will come when he yearns for the green grass of home," Seward suggested.

More than anything, Meghan and Harry's tour of Colombia showed the world how passionate they are about making a difference. At a press conference on August 15, vice president Francia Márquez revealed she was inspired to invite the Sussexes to Colombia after watching their Netflix series. "I first encountered them through the media, and I particularly watched the Netflix series about their lives and their story, which deeply moved me," she explained. "It motivated me to say, 'This is a woman who deserves to visit our country and share her story.'"