Meghan Markle and Son Prince Archie Are Basically Twins in Photos Taken Decades Apart
The Duchess of Sussex just shared a throwback photo from her time as a Girl Scout.
Meghan Markle recently launched her new Netflix series, With Love, Meghan, which has already been renewed for a second season. On the show, Duchess Meghan shared a photo from her childhood, which proved just how much son Prince Archie is starting to look like her.
The lifestyle series sees the Duchess of Sussex sharing her tips for preparing meals, mixing cocktails, and creating beautiful gifts for friends. She dedicated the series to her late dog, Guy, and paid tribute to her delectable royal wedding cake on the show. Duchess Meghan also shared an adorable throwback photo from her time as a Girl Scout, and in the picture, she bears a striking resemblance to Prince Archie.
In the old photograph, Duchess Meghan can be seen holding two balloons while dressed in her Girl Scout uniform. Even though royal fans haven't seen many photos of Prince Archie, it's easy to see the resemblance between mother and son thanks to Meghan's throwback picture.
Earlier this week, Duchess Meghan appeared on The Drew Barrymore Show, where she revealed that kids Archie and Lilibet have American accents, but they've been influenced by Prince Harry's British accent. "Some of the words that they still say with a British accent, so they'll say zebra [like the word 'Debra']," Meghan explained. "And what else do they say? They have these little moments where it comes out and because they have very American accents, but they say words that are just like him and I think it's adorable. Zebra is a good one."
A post shared by The Drew Barrymore Show (@thedrewbarrymoreshow)
A photo posted by on
Meghan also revealed how she prioritizes her children, even when she has an important engagement. "I always make it a point when I'm traveling, if I can't do bedtime stories with my kids—because Archie and Lili are just 3 and 5—so I'll always pack a really thin book and I'll videotape myself reading it," she told Barrymore. "So whoever's with them, Papa can say, 'Here's Mama reading your bedtime story!'"
Amy Mackelden is the weekend editor at Marie Claire, where she covers celebrity and royal family news. She was the weekend editor at Harper’s BAZAAR for three years, where she covered breaking celebrity and entertainment news, royal stories, fashion, beauty, and politics. Prior to that, she spent a year as the joint weekend editor for Marie Claire, ELLE, and Harper's BAZAAR, and two years as an entertainment writer at Bustle. Her additional bylines include Cosmopolitan, People, The Independent, HelloGiggles, Biography, Shondaland, Best Products, New Statesman, Heat, and The Guardian. Her work has been syndicated by publications including Town & Country, Good Housekeeping, Esquire, Delish, Oprah Daily, Country Living, and Women's Health. Her celebrity interviews include Jennifer Aniston, Jessica Chastain, the cast of Selling Sunset, Emma Thompson, Jessica Alba, and Penn Badgley. In 2015, she delivered an academic paper at Kimposium, the world's first Kardashian conference.
