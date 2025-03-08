Meghan Markle recently launched her new Netflix series, With Love, Meghan, which has already been renewed for a second season. On the show, Duchess Meghan shared a photo from her childhood, which proved just how much son Prince Archie is starting to look like her.

The lifestyle series sees the Duchess of Sussex sharing her tips for preparing meals, mixing cocktails, and creating beautiful gifts for friends. She dedicated the series to her late dog, Guy, and paid tribute to her delectable royal wedding cake on the show. Duchess Meghan also shared an adorable throwback photo from her time as a Girl Scout, and in the picture, she bears a striking resemblance to Prince Archie.

In the old photograph, Duchess Meghan can be seen holding two balloons while dressed in her Girl Scout uniform. Even though royal fans haven't seen many photos of Prince Archie, it's easy to see the resemblance between mother and son thanks to Meghan's throwback picture.

Meghan Markle shares a throwback photo from her time as a Girl Scout in season 1 of her Netflix series, With Love, Meghan. (Image credit: Netflix)

Prince Archie in a photo shared on the Sussex Royal Instagram account in December 2019. (Image credit: Instagram/sussexroyal)

Earlier this week, Duchess Meghan appeared on The Drew Barrymore Show, where she revealed that kids Archie and Lilibet have American accents, but they've been influenced by Prince Harry's British accent. "Some of the words that they still say with a British accent, so they'll say zebra [like the word 'Debra']," Meghan explained. "And what else do they say? They have these little moments where it comes out and because they have very American accents, but they say words that are just like him and I think it's adorable. Zebra is a good one."

A post shared by The Drew Barrymore Show (@thedrewbarrymoreshow) A photo posted by on

Meghan also revealed how she prioritizes her children, even when she has an important engagement. "I always make it a point when I'm traveling, if I can't do bedtime stories with my kids—because Archie and Lili are just 3 and 5—so I'll always pack a really thin book and I'll videotape myself reading it," she told Barrymore. "So whoever's with them, Papa can say, 'Here's Mama reading your bedtime story!'"

Stay In The Know Get exclusive access to fashion and beauty trends, hot-off-the-press celebrity news, and more. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors