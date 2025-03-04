Meghan Markle Surprises Fans at "Magical" 'With Love, Meghan' Launch Event in New York

Meghan Markle is celebrating the launch of her new Netflix series, With Love, Meghan. In honor of the show dropping on Netflix on March 4, the Duchess of Sussex decided to surprise some of her most dedicated fans.

In a series of Instagram Stories, Meghan revealed that she was dropping in on a screening of the show being held in New York City on March 3 for The Tig followers. While Meghan shuttered her lifestyle site upon joining the Royal Family, she made sure to honor all of her earliest fans at the special event.

"Okay, we have a big surprise in store for girls who have been following The Tig and everything else for so long," Meghan explained in an Instagram Story. "They don't know I'm coming," she said, before entering the screening room to the surprise of all attendees.

In a series of photos and video clips, Meghan could be seen greeting her fans, including those who have been following the duchess's career from the very beginning. "The girls that have been supporting me for nearly a decade!" she captioned one snap.

"The girls that have been supporting me for nearly a decade!" (Image credit: Instagram/@meghan)

Duchess Meghan took a selfie with attendees at the event, which showed a group of happy and excited women. She also shared a photo of two people with new "As Ever" tattoos, in reference to her new brand.

Meghan took a selfie with fans at the screening event. (Image credit: Instagram/@meghan)

Fans reveal their "As Ever" tattoos. (Image credit: Instagram/@meghan)

After the event, Meghan thanked Netflix for a "magical evening," at which she was reunited with a plethora of longtime, dedicated fans of her work.

"Thank you @netflix for hosting a magical evening!" (Image credit: Instagram/@meghan)

Meghan's children, Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet, celebrated their mom's new series with a sweet gift. The Duchess of Sussex posted a photo of a gorgeous bouquet of pink and white flowers, along with a handwritten message from her kids.

Stay In The Know Get exclusive access to fashion and beauty trends, hot-off-the-press celebrity news, and more. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

"Congratulations mamma!" (Image credit: Instagram/@meghan)

"Congratulations mamma! We love your show and we love you!" The message was signed from Lili, Archie, and Papa.