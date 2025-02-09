Prince Louis and King Charles Look Almost Identical in Photos Taken 73 Years Apart
There's an eerie resemblance between Charles and his grandson in these pictures.
Kate Middleton and Prince William's youngest son, Prince Louis, has an uncanny resemblance to the Princess of Wales's father, Michael Middleton. But Kate's dad isn't the only Royal Family member who has a lot in common with the young prince. In fact, Prince Louis appears to also take after Prince William's father, King Charles, and has even unknowingly recreated his grandad's youthful facial expressions.
In an unearthed photo of a young King Charles, which was taken in 1950, the royal can be seen puffing out his cheeks and waving his arms as he watches a parade with his mother, Queen Elizabeth II. Royal fans will, of course, recognize Charles's funny facial expression as being spookily similar to the pose Prince Louis famously pulled at Trooping the Colour in June 2023. Both grandad and grandson seemingly have a penchant for puffing out their cheeks while vigorously waving their arms.
Prince Louis has become known for his riotous hijinks and hilarious facial expressions, which are often on display at official royal engagements. While his older brother, Prince George, apparently "insists on dressing" just like their dad, Prince William, Prince Louis seems to have found mentors in both of his grandfathers.
It was recently reported that Prince Louis seems to be following in mom Kate Middleton's footsteps. During an appearance on the Daily Mail's "Royal Confidential" podcast, royal editor Richard Eden said Louis was "a very promising young lad" while discussing the photo the young prince took of Princess Kate for World Cancer Day. "I thought it was very good, certainly showing great promise," Eden said of the picture.
Amy Mackelden is the weekend editor at Marie Claire, where she covers celebrity and royal family news. She was the weekend editor at Harper’s BAZAAR for three years, where she covered breaking celebrity and entertainment news, royal stories, fashion, beauty, and politics. Prior to that, she spent a year as the joint weekend editor for Marie Claire, ELLE, and Harper's BAZAAR, and two years as an entertainment writer at Bustle. Her additional bylines include Cosmopolitan, People, The Independent, HelloGiggles, Biography, Shondaland, Best Products, New Statesman, Heat, and The Guardian. Her work has been syndicated by publications including Town & Country, Good Housekeeping, Esquire, Delish, Oprah Daily, Country Living, and Women's Health. Her celebrity interviews include Jennifer Aniston, Jessica Chastain, the cast of Selling Sunset, Emma Thompson, Jessica Alba, and Penn Badgley. In 2015, she delivered an academic paper at Kimposium, the world's first Kardashian conference.
