Prince Louis and King Charles Look Almost Identical in Photos Taken 73 Years Apart

Kate Middleton and Prince William's youngest son, Prince Louis, has an uncanny resemblance to the Princess of Wales's father, Michael Middleton. But Kate's dad isn't the only Royal Family member who has a lot in common with the young prince. In fact, Prince Louis appears to also take after Prince William's father, King Charles, and has even unknowingly recreated his grandad's youthful facial expressions.

In an unearthed photo of a young King Charles, which was taken in 1950, the royal can be seen puffing out his cheeks and waving his arms as he watches a parade with his mother, Queen Elizabeth II. Royal fans will, of course, recognize Charles's funny facial expression as being spookily similar to the pose Prince Louis famously pulled at Trooping the Colour in June 2023. Both grandad and grandson seemingly have a penchant for puffing out their cheeks while vigorously waving their arms.

Queen Elizabeth II and her son, then-Prince Charles, at Clarence House on November 22, 1950. Charles's facial expression is eerily similar to one Prince Louis pulled decades later. (Image credit: Getty Images/Max Mumby/Indigo/Fox Photos/Hulton Archive/)

Prince Louis on the balcony of Buckingham Palace during Trooping the Colour on June 17, 2023. (Image credit: Getty Images/Max Mumby/Indigo/Fox Photos/Hulton Archive/)

Prince Louis has become known for his riotous hijinks and hilarious facial expressions, which are often on display at official royal engagements. While his older brother, Prince George, apparently "insists on dressing" just like their dad, Prince William, Prince Louis seems to have found mentors in both of his grandfathers.

Prince Louis seems to take after King Charles. (Image credit: Getty Images/Max Mumby/Indigo/Fox Photos/Hulton Archive/)

It was recently reported that Prince Louis seems to be following in mom Kate Middleton's footsteps. During an appearance on the Daily Mail's "Royal Confidential" podcast , royal editor Richard Eden said Louis was "a very promising young lad" while discussing the photo the young prince took of Princess Kate for World Cancer Day. "I thought it was very good, certainly showing great promise," Eden said of the picture.