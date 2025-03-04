Meghan Markle Dedicates 'With Love, Meghan' to Her Late Rescue Dog Guy, and He Appears Throughout the Series

Meghan Markle launched her new Netflix series, With Love, Meghan, on March 4, and royal fans were excited to find her husband, Prince Harry, and their children, Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet, mentioned on multiple occasions. Another unexpected star of the series is Guy, a beagle Meghan rescued from a kill shelter when she was working as an actress on Suits. Fittingly, With Love, Meghan is dedicated to the late pup.

Meghan shared the news that Guy had died in an Instagram post on Jan. 7, writing, "[H]e was with me for everything: the quiet, the chaos, the calm, the comfort." Guy appears on camera on several occasions throughout With Love, Meghan, with the sweet beagle sitting in a basket in the corner of the kitchen while his mom works.

In episode 4, viewers get to see Guy on screen, alongside one of Duchess Meghan and Prince Harry's other dogs, Pula. But it's episode 8, the show's finale, which reveals the important place Guy held within the Sussex family. At the very end of the episode, a title card reads, "In loving memory of Guy."

When she announced Guy's death, Meghan shared an emotional Instagram tribute to her beloved dog. "In 2015, I adopted a beagle from a dog rescue in Canada," she wrote. "He had been at a kill shelter in Kentucky and given a few days to live. I swooped him up...and fell in love." She continued, "They referred to him as 'the little guy' because he was so small and frail, so I named him 'Guy.' And he was the best guy any girl could have asked for."

Meghan also shared that the late pup would be a regular fixture on With Love, Meghan, meaning fans would get to spend time with him. "Because many of you will now see Guy in this new series, I hope you'll come to understand why I am so devastated by his loss," she explained. "I think you may fall a little bit in love too."

The Duchess of Sussex discussed the loss of Guy, writing in her tribute, "I have cried too many tears to count—the type of tears that make you get in the shower with the absurd hope that the running water on your face will somehow make you not feel them, or pretend they're not there. But they are. And that's okay too." She finished the tribute by writing, "Thank you for so many years of unconditional love, my sweet Guy. You filled my life in ways you'll never know."

In With Love, Meghan, the Duchess of Sussex shares so many personal stories about her life. For instance, she reveals that she was a cocktail waitress in Chicago during college, but after messing up a drink order, she was demoted to the coat check. She also pays tribute to her royal wedding cake on the series.