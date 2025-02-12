Meghan Markle Reveals a Sweet Valentine's Day Gift From Prince Harry During Double Date With Michael Bublé and Luisana Lopilato

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle might be spending Valentine's Day apart this year, but before leaving the 2025 Invictus Games, the Duchess of Sussex showed off a romantic gift from her husband. The couple joined pals Michael Bublé and Luisana Lopilato for a double date during the games in Whistler, Canada, and per Town & Country, the duchess wore a pair of diamond earrings the Duke of Sussex gave her for Valentine's Day in 2024.

The sparkling style features 10 cascading diamonds and comes from one of Meghan's go-to jewelry brands, California-based Maya Brenner. According to Town & Country, the duchess paired her earrings with a Carolina Herrera cape and Aquazzura pumps.

The Duke and Duchess headed to Whistler hotspot Il Caminetto for their evening out, with the outlet reporting that the foursome "spent over two hours dining at the Italian restaurant." Their double date followed another dinner the royals enjoyed with the pop singer and his wife, who also joined Harry and Meghan at Indian restaurant Vij's on Feb. 8.

Bublé and Lopilato also supported the Invictus Games during a "One Year to Go" event in Vancouver last year, with the "Haven't Met You Yet" singer performing as well as taking in some of the sporting demonstrations.

Bublé and Luisana Lopilato also spent time with the duke and duchess during the 2024 "One Year to Go" event in Vancouver and Whistler. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Bublé took the stage with Prince Harry to kick off the 2025 Invictus Games in Whistler, Canada. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Although the Duchess of Sussex won't be able to celebrate Valentine's Day with her husband this year—she headed home to California to be with Prince Archie, 5, and Prince Lilibet, 3, on Feb. 11—the earrings served as a sentimental tie to the holiday.

The Duchess of Sussex previously wrote about her love of Valentine's Day for her now-defunct blog, The Tig, writing, "Hook, line and sinker, I am such a sucker for Valentine’s Day. Without fail, every February 14th, I wake up feeling like I’m immersed in a Robert Doisneau photo, waiting with bated breath to be dipped into a kiss. This is all happening in black and white, of course. And in Paris, if I had my way. But delusions of francophile grandeur aside, Valentine’s Day is special wherever you happen to find yourself.”

Along with her diamond earrings, the Duchess of Sussex showed off plenty of other memorable looks during this year's Invictus Games. From an olive green skirt set to a toasty Aritzia Super Puff coat, the mom of two combined style and function during the chilly Canadian winter.