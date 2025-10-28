Prince Andrew and Sarah Ferguson's Separate Home "Demands" are "Misrepresentative of the Truth," Says a Royal Source

Royal sources are presenting differing opinions on Prince Andrew's controversial living situation after the Sun reported on October 27 that he had agreed to vacate Royal Lodge—with some specific conditions. Prince Andrew, who announced that he was giving up use of his Duke of York title earlier this month, is said to have his eye on Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's former home, Frogmore Cottage. Meanwhile, it was reported that he wanted Adelaide Cottage for ex-wife Sarah Ferguson, who still lives with Andrew at Royal Lodge. However, one insider recently told the Daily Mail that the "demands" weren't actually true.

Speaking of the two household solution, a source told the outlet, "It was an option put forward by the ‘other side’ and at an early stage [in negotiations]." The "other side," meaning the palace, apparently suggested the idea months ago, with another source telling the Sun that “Frogmore Cottage and Adelaide Cottage were on the table in May."

The Daily Mail's source admitted, "Whether it is still on the table, I don’t know." However, the royal source added, "the suggestion that they have been demanding a new home each is misrepresentative of the truth."

Prince Andrew and Sarah Ferguson, seen at the Duchess of Kent's funeral, are in negotiations about where to live next. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Prince Andrew's current home, Royal Lodge, is the former home of the Queen Mother. (Image credit: Harry Shepherd/Fox Photos/Getty Images)

The insider continued, "No demands have been made. People have been trying to come up with solutions."

Meanwhile, the Sun reported that workers have been seen at Frogmore Cottage "day and night" in recent weeks. The property was fully renovated in 2019 when Prince Harry and Meghan Markle moved in, with the source noting the couple "spent £2.4 million on repairs just six years ago and no one has lived there since, apart from the few months Princess ­Eugenie was there during lockdown."

As for Adelaide Cottage, Prince William and Princess Kate are still living there with Prince George, 12, Princess Charlotte, 10, and Prince Louis, 7—for now. The family is relocating to Forest Lodge, a Georgian mansion situated in Windsor Great Park, with reports indicating that they're hoping work will be complete by next week.