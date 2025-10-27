After relinquishing their royal titles, Prince Andrew and Sarah Ferguson are reportedly in talks to leave their home, Royal Lodge in Windsor. However, Andrew has reportedly made some "demands" regarding the potential move, which might be unpopular with the Royal Family, according to a royal expert.

As reported by The Sun, Prince Andrew apparently intimated that, if he was forced to leave Royal Lodge, he'd be happy to live at Frogmore Cottage—Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's former property. According to the outlet, a source further revealed, "Incredibly Sarah has said she wants Adelaide Cottage." Prince William and Princess Kate are set to move out of Adelaide Cottage in favor of a larger property, Forest Lodge, in the coming weeks.

Speaking to the Daily Mail about the situation, royal expert Richard Fitzwilliams said, "If they think that having two homes—which The King I'm sure won't agree to—is likely to solve things, they're still living in a rather weird fantasy world."

Royal Lodge in Windsor. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Fitzwilliams continued, "I'm surprised that Sarah Ferguson has managed these comebacks. There's no comeback now." The royal expert was, of course, referencing the leaked emails revealing ongoing correspondence between Ferguson, Andrew, and convicted sex offender, Jeffrey Epstein.

"They're still living in a rather weird fantasy world." (Image credit: Getty Images)

Addressing Prince Andrew's alleged "demands" for two homes, Fitzwilliams explained, "There's no reason at all that [Ferguson] should [have her own Crown Estate] home." He continued, "She's not been a working royal since 1992...it doesn't matter what she wants, she is getting out of touch with reality."

The royal expert also reflected on Prince Andrew's situation, saying, "Giving up Royal Lodge was going to happen and the pressure must be enormous on them. The pressure they are feeling is so intense that they hardly know what they are doing."

While acknowledging the difficulties the former Duke and Duchess of York must be facing, Fitzwilliams also noted that if the couple's new property had "any taxpayer responsibility, that would be extremely controversial." Presumably, King Charles will make a decision about his brother's housing in due time.