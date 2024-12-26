Prince George Has "Replaced" Prince Harry in One of the Royal Family's Annual Christmas Traditions

As Prince George gets older, he's being given more responsibility within the Royal Family. In 2024, George reportedly took over one particular Christmas tradition from his uncle, Prince Harry, who now lives in California.

According to The Sun, Prince George joined his dad, Prince William, to take part in a pre-Christmas soccer match. Before he left the U.K., the Duke of Sussex would often engage in a festive soccer game with his brother. Now, it would seem that William's 11-year-old son has stepped in to fill Prince Harry's soccer boots.

William and George "played on the same team in the annual match between the Sandringham estate workers and neighboring villagers," The Sun reported. It makes sense that Prince George would happily take over his uncle's role on the royal soccer team as he regularly attends matches alongside his father. George has been photographed cheering on William's favorite team, Aston Villa, as well as watching the England team play in several important matches.

Prince George regularly attends soccer matches alongside his father. (Image credit: Stephen Pond)

According to a so-called "insider," George was especially "energetic," and William very nearly scored a goal. "It just looked like healthy father-and-son bonding time," the insider told The Sun. "There were other children playing and it was all good fun and light-hearted."

The source continued, "It is nice that they have returned to take part in the traditional game as they haven't done so for years... But it was interesting to see that Harry has now been substituted for Prince George."

George and William weren't alone, either, as Kate Middleton was reportedly spotted cheering them on, along with Prince Louis and Princess Charlotte.

Prince George and Prince William attend the UEFA EURO 2024 final between Spain and England on July 14, 2024. (Image credit: Jean Catuffe/Getty Images)

Several years ago, Kate Middleton shared that Prince George was not impressed with her soccer skills. "Mommy, you're so rubbish," the little Prince apparently told the Princess of Wales. During a visit to Northern Ireland, Princess Kate played soccer with some kids, and was heard joking, "I should have picked up some tips from George," via The Telegraph . Clearly, Will and Kate's eldest son is developing quite a talent for soccer.