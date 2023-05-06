After much speculation, Prince Harry did not join his family on the balcony of Buckingham Palace following King Charles' coronation. The monarch and the royal family traditionally greet the nation on the balcony of the palace after major state events, but for the Coronation, Harry was left out. Instead, King Charles and Queen Camila were joined by tktktkt

In an effort for a "slimmed-down monarchy," King Charles reportedly only invited working members of the royal family to join him on the palace balcony. This excludes Prince Harry, who famously stepped back from his royal duties in 2020. Prince Andrew was also not included in the balcony appearance after he was embroiled in a sex abuse scandal in 2022 and stripped of his titles.

Before the coronation, many reports said Harry would leave the coronation just two hours after the ceremony wraps. Since he's markedly absent from the balcony appearance, Harry is likely already making his way back home to Montecito, California to celebrate his son Archie's fourth birthday. While Harry attended the coronation, Meghan Markle stayed behind in California with Archie and their daughter Lilibet.