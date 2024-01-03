It Turns Out Prince Harry Hung Out With 'It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia' Stars in 2023

Since Prince Harry and Meghan Markle moved to Southern California, their friendship circle has changed quite a bit.
Though the Duke and Duchess of Sussex do their best to keep their private and social lives away from prying eyes, sometimes we still get to find out who exactly some of their famous friends are.
Just as this summer we found out that the duchess attended Beyoncé's Renaissance Tour with none other than Kerry Washington and Kelly Rowland, we've now found out about two of the famous people the duke hung out with this past year.
Taking to Instagram, actor Rob McElhenney shared a previously unseen selfie of him with It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia costar Glenn Howerton and Prince Harry hanging out in a sports bar and looking like they were having the time of their lives.
"That picture with Prince Harry is iconic," commented one person.
Sadly, we may never know how this photo came about, and whether Harry is big pals with McElhenney and Howerton, or whether he just kind of ran into them at a bar.
Meanwhile, the first picture in the Wrexham Association Football Club co-owner's post was a photo of him having a serious allergic reaction to nuts, with parts of his face looking extremely swollen, and one of his eyes forced shut.
"Aside from that slight allergic reaction to the nuts, 2023 was one of the best years of my life," the actor wrote. "Thank you to the people and places that made it possible. My life is full of love and joy because of you. So excited for 2024. I’ll stay away from the nuts."
Mindy Kaling commented, "Rob this made me almost drop my phone. My son screamed"
A post shared by RobMcElhenney
A photo posted by robmcelhenney on
As for Prince Harry, we know that he and Meghan are trying their hand at producing movies in the near future, so it's always fun to speculate on who the couple might be thinking of casting. A Sussex/Always Sunny crossover would certainly be unexpected, but it's a new year and anything is possible, right?
Stay In The Know
Marie Claire email subscribers get intel on fashion and beauty trends, hot-off-the-press celebrity news, and more. Sign up here.
Iris Goldsztajn is a London-based journalist, editor and author. She is the morning editor at Marie Claire, and her work has appeared in the likes of InStyle, Cosmopolitan, Bustle and Shape. Iris writes about everything from celebrity news and relationship advice to the pitfalls of diet culture and the joys of exercise. She has many opinions on Harry Styles, and can typically be found eating her body weight in cheap chocolate.
-
Sarah Michelle Gellar Looks SO GOOD in an Orange Swimsuit
Wow.
By Iris Goldsztajn
-
Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly Seem to Be Going Strong on Aspen Getaway
Strong AND fashionable.
By Iris Goldsztajn
-
Emma Stone Was Literally So Psyched to Spot Ex Andrew Garfield at Her Recent Premiere
OMG.
By Iris Goldsztajn
-
Dominic West—Who Played Prince Charles on ‘The Crown’—Addresses Why His Real-Life Friendship with Prince Harry Ended
“I probably said too much.”
By Rachel Burchfield
-
2024 Reportedly Looks Promising for Prince Harry and Meghan Markle As “Lucrative Offers Have Been Flooding In”
“Harry and Meghan are in extremely high demand.”
By Rachel Burchfield
-
Did You Catch the Hidden Message In Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s Holiday Card?
Don’t worry—a body language expert did.
By Rachel Burchfield
-
Prince Harry Couldn’t Understand Prince William’s “Obsession” with the Middleton Family, As Shown on ‘The Crown’
He is said to have found the Middletons’ life in Bucklebury “boring.”
By Rachel Burchfield
-
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Reportedly Blame “A Vendetta Being Waged Against Them” for Career Disappointments
“There have been talks held with high-profile brands that didn’t lead to anything.”
By Rachel Burchfield
-
Prince Harry Was a Victim of Phone Hacking by the 'Mirror' Publishers, Court Rules
This is a partial victory for the Duke of Sussex.
By Iris Goldsztajn
-
Prince Harry Once Ripped a Photo of Grandmother Queen Elizabeth Off the Wall at a London Nightclub and Said “I Can’t Have Her Watching Me Do This”
A fellow celebrity said that night was a “wild party.”
By Rachel Burchfield
-
A 2020 Letter from Queen Elizabeth Demands That Prince Harry and Meghan Markle “Be Provided With Effective Security”—Even After Moving to the U.S.
“It is imperative.”
By Rachel Burchfield