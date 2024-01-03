It Turns Out Prince Harry Hung Out With 'It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia' Stars in 2023

Since Prince Harry and Meghan Markle moved to Southern California, their friendship circle has changed quite a bit.

Though the Duke and Duchess of Sussex do their best to keep their private and social lives away from prying eyes, sometimes we still get to find out who exactly some of their famous friends are.

Just as this summer we found out that the duchess attended Beyoncé's Renaissance Tour with none other than Kerry Washington and Kelly Rowland, we've now found out about two of the famous people the duke hung out with this past year.

Taking to Instagram, actor Rob McElhenney shared a previously unseen selfie of him with It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia costar Glenn Howerton and Prince Harry hanging out in a sports bar and looking like they were having the time of their lives.

"That picture with Prince Harry is iconic," commented one person.

Sadly, we may never know how this photo came about, and whether Harry is big pals with McElhenney and Howerton, or whether he just kind of ran into them at a bar.

Meanwhile, the first picture in the Wrexham Association Football Club co-owner's post was a photo of him having a serious allergic reaction to nuts, with parts of his face looking extremely swollen, and one of his eyes forced shut.

"Aside from that slight allergic reaction to the nuts, 2023 was one of the best years of my life," the actor wrote. "Thank you to the people and places that made it possible. My life is full of love and joy because of you. So excited for 2024. I’ll stay away from the nuts."

Mindy Kaling commented, "Rob this made me almost drop my phone. My son screamed"

As for Prince Harry, we know that he and Meghan are trying their hand at producing movies in the near future, so it's always fun to speculate on who the couple might be thinking of casting. A Sussex/Always Sunny crossover would certainly be unexpected, but it's a new year and anything is possible, right?