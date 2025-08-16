Former Royal Employee Says Prince Harry and Prince William Received "Warnings" From Princess Diana Regarding the "Difficult Path They Were Born to Follow"

Prince Harry and Prince William suffered a devastating loss when their mother, Princess Diana, died in August 1997. Although William and Harry have reportedly become estranged in recent years, their late mom allegedly left them with some invaluable advice, and "important warnings," before her death.

Diana's former private secretary, Patrick Jephson, told People, "If they study Princess Diana's life carefully—and I hope they often do—William, Harry, and their advisors will know that she left them many good examples to follow and also a few important warnings to heed. Public affection and the rich rewards of royalty must be earned with self-sacrifice and service."

Jephson continued, "I'm sure they are grateful that every day she can still guide, comfort, and inspire them along the difficult path they were born to follow."

As for whether or not William and Harry will ever mend their relationship, multiple royal experts weighed in. Royal author Robert Lacey told People, "The rift is very profound and very long-lasting. It will not be changed, in my opinion, until Harry makes a move and apologizes."

Historian Amanda Foreman seemingly concurred, telling the outlet, "Everyone wants it to happen on their terms, but that's what makes it impossible."

Despite the fact William and Harry are reportedly not talking to one another right now, they are allegedly united in one respect. Historian Foreman suggested that, when it comes to parenting and giving their children "authentic" childhoods, both brothers have inherited something that is "pure Diana." "The values they are instilling and discussing as families may be their best success," Foreman told the outlet. "They are both very good role models as parents."