Prince Louis Probably "Doesn't Know He's a National Treasure," As His Parents "Shield" Him From Scrutiny: Royal Expert

Once again, Prince Louis was the star of the show during his grandfather King Charles' Coronation weekend—especially, if you ask me, with his dramatic display upon being presented with a s'more.
But for royal expert Jennie Bond, Louis and his siblings George and Charlotte are probably not thinking about that historic moment anymore, now that it's all done and dusted.
"Children are so resilient and they move on quicker than adults. So I imagine that like everyone involved, the royals will have just heaved a great sigh of relief now that the Coronation is over," Bond told OK!.
"It would have been quite easy for the kids who are very resilient to just park that and get back to their routines at school and will be back to enjoying playing football, rugby, cricket with a certain amount of relief that it's over and they did a very good job."
The three Wales kids currently attend Lambrook School in Bracknell, Berkshire, close to their new home of Adelaide Cottage.
There, Bond believes that they're not thinking about their public image at all—which is reassuring, given that all three kids are under 9 years old.
"They wouldn't be aware of all the ongoing press coverage about them," she said.
"I'm sure they're being shielded largely from that. Louis probably doesn't know that he is basically a national treasure now!"
Louis stole hearts last year at the late Queen's Platinum Jubilee, when he was pictured making all sorts of funny faces in the stands, as well as annoying his older sister. Oh, Louis.
Iris Goldsztajn is a London-based journalist, editor and author. She is the morning editor at Marie Claire, and her work has appeared in the likes of InStyle, Cosmopolitan, Bustle and Shape. Iris writes about everything from celebrity news and relationship advice to the pitfalls of diet culture and the joys of exercise. She has many opinions on Harry Styles, and can typically be found eating her body weight in cheap chocolate.
