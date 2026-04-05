The "Strict" Royal Rule King Charles "Might Have Relaxed" for Prince Louis Over Easter Weekend in 2026

Prince Louis joined his parents, Princess Kate and Prince William, and siblings Princess Charlotte and Prince George, for the Royal Family's annual Easter Matins church service on April 5. And according to a new report, King Charles "might have relaxed" one royal rule implemented by the late Queen Elizabeth II, which would affect Louis's Easter.

As reported by the Express, "Prince Louis could be set to benefit from King Charles's plan to ditch one very strict rule this Easter." The outlet further noted, "Under Queen Elizabeth II's reign, children attending royal dinners would always eat separately from the adults in a nursery dining room. This was believed to be the rule until the children were old enough to eat properly with cutlery and table manners."

Royal experts have suggested that King Charles might have changed the late Queen's fairly "strict" dining rules, allowing his grandchildren to eat meals with the adults in the family.

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Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis wave at royal fans after the Royal Family's 2026 Easter Matins Service. (Image credit: Getty Images/Karwai Tang/WireImage)

Speaking to the Sun (via the Express), royal expert Ingrid Seward said, "[The Royal Family] will all have dinner together but not the young children; they will eat in the nursery dining room." Seward continued, "The Queen always said that until they could hold a knife and fork properly, they could not eat at the table, but Charles might have relaxed that rule a bit."

Princess Charlotte, Princess Kate, Prince George, Prince Louis, and Prince William arrive at St. George's Chapel on April 5, 2026. (Image credit: Getty Images/Samir Hussein/WireImage)

Every Royal Family member in attendance at the annual Easter Sunday church service appeared to be enjoying the outing. While a royal rule change regarding Easter lunch hasn't officially been confirmed, King Charles has likely made many changes to life at the palace since taking the throne.