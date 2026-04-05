The "Strict" Royal Rule King Charles "Might Have Relaxed" for Prince Louis Over Easter Weekend in 2026
Life was reportedly very different "under Queen Elizabeth II's reign."
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Prince Louis joined his parents, Princess Kate and Prince William, and siblings Princess Charlotte and Prince George, for the Royal Family's annual Easter Matins church service on April 5. And according to a new report, King Charles "might have relaxed" one royal rule implemented by the late Queen Elizabeth II, which would affect Louis's Easter.
As reported by the Express, "Prince Louis could be set to benefit from King Charles's plan to ditch one very strict rule this Easter." The outlet further noted, "Under Queen Elizabeth II's reign, children attending royal dinners would always eat separately from the adults in a nursery dining room. This was believed to be the rule until the children were old enough to eat properly with cutlery and table manners."
Royal experts have suggested that King Charles might have changed the late Queen's fairly "strict" dining rules, allowing his grandchildren to eat meals with the adults in the family.Article continues below
Speaking to the Sun (via the Express), royal expert Ingrid Seward said, "[The Royal Family] will all have dinner together but not the young children; they will eat in the nursery dining room." Seward continued, "The Queen always said that until they could hold a knife and fork properly, they could not eat at the table, but Charles might have relaxed that rule a bit."
Every Royal Family member in attendance at the annual Easter Sunday church service appeared to be enjoying the outing. While a royal rule change regarding Easter lunch hasn't officially been confirmed, King Charles has likely made many changes to life at the palace since taking the throne.
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Amy Mackelden is the weekend editor at Marie Claire, where she covers celebrity and royal family news. She was the weekend editor at Harper’s BAZAAR for three years, where she covered breaking celebrity and entertainment news, royal stories, fashion, beauty, and politics. Prior to that, she spent a year as the joint weekend editor for Marie Claire, ELLE, and Harper's BAZAAR, and two years as an entertainment writer at Bustle. Her additional bylines include Cosmopolitan, People, The Independent, HelloGiggles, Biography, Shondaland, Best Products, New Statesman, Heat, and The Guardian. Her work has been syndicated by publications including Town & Country, Good Housekeeping, Esquire, Delish, Oprah Daily, Country Living, and Women's Health. Her celebrity interviews include Jennifer Aniston, Jessica Chastain, the cast of Selling Sunset, Emma Thompson, Jessica Alba, and Penn Badgley. In 2015, she delivered an academic paper at Kimposium, the world's first Kardashian conference.