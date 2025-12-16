Prince William Shows off One Hidden Dad Skill as He Reflects on "Family Connection" in New Video
The Prince of Wales shared the importance of outdoor spaces as he celebrated one of the Royal Family's longest-held patronages.
Getting back to nature is one passion that runs deep for Princess Kate, and on Tuesday, December 16, Prince William shared in his wife's sentiments as he starred in a new video for a historic royal patronage.
The Prince of Wales serves as the patron and former president of Fields in Trust, an organization created by his great grandfather, King George VI, in 1925. As the charity celebrates its 100th birthday, Prince William is emphasizing the importance of green spaces in the U.K.—and showing off his soccer coaching skills in the process.
Prince William brought back one of his fan-favorite shackets as he joined soccer star Jill Scott MBE, who is the current president of Fields in Trust, in a short YouTube film. Together, they explored a local field and joined some kids for a game of soccer, with Scott and William each coaching a team.
William and Kate are both regular attendees at Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis's sports and activities, and the Prince of Wales looked like a natural coach during the friendly match. The Prince of Wales exclaimed, "Push up a bit!" as he encouraged his players, telling Scott it was "great to see how many girls are playing football now."
William also noted that "the family connection to Fields in Trust goes way back, 100 years," noting how "having access to fresh air, a bit of peace and quiet...greenery...is so good for our minds and bodies."
Queen Elizabeth followed in her father King George VI's footsteps by serving as patron of Fields in Trust for 70 years, while Prince Philip served as president until 2013, when he passed the role down to his grandson, William. The Prince of Wales became patron of the organization last year, ensuring that his family's legacy of protecting green spaces continues well into his own eventual reign.
Kristin Contino is Marie Claire's Senior Royal and Celebrity editor. She's been covering royalty since 2018—including major moments such as the Platinum Jubilee, Queen Elizabeth II’s death and King Charles III's coronation—and places a particular focus on the British Royal Family's style and what it means.
Prior to working at Marie Claire, she wrote about celebrity and royal fashion at Page Six Style and covered royalty from around the world as chief reporter at Royal Central. Kristin has provided expert commentary for outlets including the BBC, Sky News, US Weekly, the Today Show and many others.
Kristin is also the published author of two novels, “The Legacy of Us” and “A House Full of Windsor.” She's passionate about travel, history, horses, and learning everything she can about her favorite city in the world, London.