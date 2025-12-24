The royal family's annual Christmas address is one to remember. And for years, the image of Queen Elizabeth II in front of a fireplace and lit Christmas tree was an icon. For his 2025 Christmas address, though, King Charles is switching it up.

Instead of filming his Christmas Day speech in a palace or other royal residence, Charles will deliver this year's address from Westminster Abbey. The iconic London church is significant to the royal family; earlier this month, Princess Kate filmed the Royal Carols: Together at Christmas special there as well.

The first Christmas Broadcast was delivered by George V in 1932. - YouTube Watch On

Delivering the Christmas speech from outside the royal family's property could become a new tradition for Charles. Last year, the king opted to film his Christmas speech at the Fitzrovia Chapel in London. Apparently, Charles was looking for a place to film this year's speech, and the BBC suggested Westminster Abbey, per Hello! . And while Charles didn't scout out a new location for 2023's Christmas broadcast, he did break tradition that year by featuring a live tree in the background .

King Charles' 2025 message will be broadcast in the U.K. on Christmas Day. Royal fans will get a glimpse inside Westminster Abbey before then, though—Princess Kate's Together at Christmas special will air on ITV the night of Christmas Eve.

King Charles filming the 2025 Christmas broadcast (Image credit: Getty Images)

The king's Christmas speech is expected to include a message of support and tribute for veterans of the British army, per The Telegraph . 2025 marked the 80th anniversary of Victory in Europe Day as well as Victory over Japan Day, so it makes sense that this year's message includes a military theme.

Charles' 2024 Christmas speech , meanwhile, struck an emotional chord as the king spoke about his and Princess Kate's experiences with cancer . "I offer special, heartfelt thanks to the selfless doctors and nurses who, this year, have supported me and other members of my family through the uncertainties and anxieties of illness and have helped provide the strength, care, and comfort we have needed," Charles said at the time.