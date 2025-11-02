There's Only One Downside to Princess Kate and Prince William's Secret Move Into Their "Forever Home" With Kids George, Charlotte, and Louis

Princess Kate and Prince William's three children—Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis—had an exceedingly busy time during their October school vacation. According to multiple reports, the Prince and Princess of Wales secretly moved their family out of Adelaide Cottage and into their "forever home," Forest Lodge in Windsor, as recently as last week.

The Telegraph reported that "the couple and their three children relocated from Adelaide Cottage...and are now settling into their new abode, Forest Lodge, where they plan to remain after William becomes king."

While the house move is likely to be a positive change for the royals, there is one potential downside. "For a short time, they will be close neighbors of the former Duke of York, whose Royal Lodge mansion is just a two-mile hop across Windsor Great Park," the outlet reported.

According to The Telegraph, the Prince of Wales wasn't able to attend King Charles's meetings regarding Prince Andrew's demotion, but he was kept informed of proceedings. "[H]is closest aides were kept abreast of developments and William 'fully supported' The King's decision," the outlet explained.

Forest Lodge in Windsor. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Forest Lodge in Windsor. (Image credit: English Heritage/Heritage Images/Getty Images)

According to the publication, Kate and William are allegedly "concerned about the Windsor estate being tainted by association with" Prince Andrew. As a result, they will likely be relieved following the news that Andrew will be leaving Royal Lodge for a home on the Royal Family's Sandringham estate in Norfolk, England, instead.

For Kate, William, and their three children, moving to Forest Lodge "heralds a fresh start for the whole family, having endured a 'brutal' three years since moving to Adelaide Cottage," the outlet noted.

The move "heralds a fresh start for the whole family." (Image credit: Getty Images)

Hello! magazine's online royal correspondent, Danielle Stacey, said of the move, "Upsizing to Forest Lodge allows the family more space and has already been viewed as their 'forever home,' rather than having the children growing up within the walls of a palace."

Hopefully, Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis are excited about moving to their new home.