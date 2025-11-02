There's Only One Downside to Princess Kate and Prince William's Secret Move Into Their "Forever Home" With Kids George, Charlotte, and Louis

The royals covertly made their "fresh start," but it's not entirely without its problems.

LONDON, ENGLAND - JUNE 14: Prince Louis of Wales, Prince William, Prince of Wales, Prince George of Wales, Catherine, Princess of Wales and Princess Charlotte of Wales during Trooping The Colour 2025 on June 14, 2025 in London, England. Trooping The Colour is a ceremonial parade celebrating the official birthday of the British Monarch. The event features over 1,400 soldiers and officers, accompanied by 200 horses. More than 400 musicians from ten different bands and Corps of Drums march and while performing. (Photo by Samir Hussein/WireImage)
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Amy Mackelden's avatar
By
published
in News

Princess Kate and Prince William's three childrenPrince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis—had an exceedingly busy time during their October school vacation. According to multiple reports, the Prince and Princess of Wales secretly moved their family out of Adelaide Cottage and into their "forever home," Forest Lodge in Windsor, as recently as last week.

The Telegraph reported that "the couple and their three children relocated from Adelaide Cottage...and are now settling into their new abode, Forest Lodge, where they plan to remain after William becomes king."

While the house move is likely to be a positive change for the royals, there is one potential downside. "For a short time, they will be close neighbors of the former Duke of York, whose Royal Lodge mansion is just a two-mile hop across Windsor Great Park," the outlet reported.

According to The Telegraph, the Prince of Wales wasn't able to attend King Charles's meetings regarding Prince Andrew's demotion, but he was kept informed of proceedings. "[H]is closest aides were kept abreast of developments and William 'fully supported' The King's decision," the outlet explained.

Kate Middleton and Prince William are set to move Prince Louis, Prince George, and Princess Charlotte into their new home, Forest Lodge in Windsor

Forest Lodge in Windsor.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Forest Lodge in Windsor Great Park

Forest Lodge in Windsor.

(Image credit: English Heritage/Heritage Images/Getty Images)

According to the publication, Kate and William are allegedly "concerned about the Windsor estate being tainted by association with" Prince Andrew. As a result, they will likely be relieved following the news that Andrew will be leaving Royal Lodge for a home on the Royal Family's Sandringham estate in Norfolk, England, instead.

For Kate, William, and their three children, moving to Forest Lodge "heralds a fresh start for the whole family, having endured a 'brutal' three years since moving to Adelaide Cottage," the outlet noted.

Prince Louis waving during Trooping the Colour standing with Prince William, Queen Camilla, Princess Kate and Princess Charlotte

The move "heralds a fresh start for the whole family."

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Hello! magazine's online royal correspondent, Danielle Stacey, said of the move, "Upsizing to Forest Lodge allows the family more space and has already been viewed as their 'forever home,' rather than having the children growing up within the walls of a palace."

Hopefully, Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis are excited about moving to their new home.

Amy Mackelden
Amy Mackelden
Weekend Editor

Amy Mackelden is the weekend editor at Marie Claire, where she covers celebrity and royal family news. She was the weekend editor at Harper’s BAZAAR for three years, where she covered breaking celebrity and entertainment news, royal stories, fashion, beauty, and politics. Prior to that, she spent a year as the joint weekend editor for Marie Claire, ELLE, and Harper's BAZAAR, and two years as an entertainment writer at Bustle. Her additional bylines include Cosmopolitan, People, The Independent, HelloGiggles, Biography, Shondaland, Best Products, New Statesman, Heat, and The Guardian. Her work has been syndicated by publications including Town & Country, Good Housekeeping, Esquire, Delish, Oprah Daily, Country Living, and Women's Health. Her celebrity interviews include Jennifer Aniston, Jessica Chastain, the cast of Selling Sunset, Emma Thompson, Jessica Alba, and Penn Badgley. In 2015, she delivered an academic paper at Kimposium, the world's first Kardashian conference.