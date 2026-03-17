Prince William's "Bizarre" Surprise Appearance on a Tandem Bike Has BBC Radio DJ in Shock

Prince William is always up for a good challenge, whether it’s competing against Princess Kate in a sailing race or joining kids for a game of soccer during a royal visit. But on Tuesday, March 17, the Prince of Wales gave one DJ the surprise of his life—and called the radio personality's “bluff”—by hopping on a tandem bike for charity.

BBC Radio 1 DJ Greg James has met Prince William numerous times over the years, most recently interviewing the future King for a panel discussion on men’s mental health. James, who is carrying out a grueling bike ride across the entire U.K. to raise money for charity Comic Relief, casually mentioned his challenge to William during their conversation, but admitted that he never thought the prince would actually show up.

“What an incredible surprise,” James said after William joined him in Yorkshire on Tuesday. “I'd joked when I recorded a recent radio show with him that he was very welcome to turn up and do a stint on the tandem but I didn't think he'd actually call my bluff.”

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Greg James reacts in shock as Prince William turns up to support his charity bike ride. (Image credit: Ryan Jenkinson/Kensington Palace)

During their ride, James asked William if he felt “safe,” with the Prince of Wales responding, “I do, I think. I feel you're in control.”

“I didn't kill the future king, William, thank you so much, that was a real, real treat,” James said after the Prince of Wales hopped off.

Although Prince William had said he felt safe, he couldn’t resist throwing in a joke before revealing James’s incredible fundraising total so far. “I was worried, there's a few potholes you hadn't seen, but apart from that, we were okay, and I can tell you, you've raised £1,000,020.”

The duo have met numerous times over the years. (Image credit: Ryan Jenkinson/Kensington Palace)

For James, it was all in a day's work. While admitting it was “completely bizarre” of William to turn up, he added it was “so kind of him to spend some time amplifying our message of making sure we look after the most vulnerable people in society.”

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Before hitting the road, the DJ continued, “He didn't have to jump on and stare at my back for 40 minutes but I’m so grateful that he did. Unforgettable. Now if you'll excuse me, I have to get back on my bike.”