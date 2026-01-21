Prince William Saves Princess Kate in Relatable Moment of Indecision

Prince William came to the rescue for Princess Kate as she faced an awkward moment of indecision. On a visit to Radical Weavers in Stirling, Scotland, the Princess of Wales was invited to choose meaningful thread colors to weave into a fabric, and she froze when faced with an apparently daunting task.

Radical Weavers is a unique, therapeutic weaving studio, where traditional methods of weaving tartan are used as a form of therapy following bereavement and other traumatic events. A volunteer explained that visitors are encouraged to choose threads that hold meaning, either from places visited or to represent special people. Princess Kate was invited to select thread colors that held significant meaning to her, which proved to be overwhelming. “So, how do you do that?” she asked the team, before anxiously replying, “It's hard, I could spend like a whole year thinking about this.”

Princess Kate was overwhelmed by choice when choosing meaningful thread colors. (Image credit: Andrew Parsons/The Prince and Princess of Wales)

Prince William and Princess Kate learn more about Radical Weavers, a charity based in Stirling, Scotland. (Image credit: Andrew Parsons/The Prince and Princess of Wales)

Another volunteer encouraged the Princess in her decision, and recommended choosing colors that represent people in different ways, such as a color for their favorite band, or their favorite football team. Princess Kate nervously asks if the activity could be done as a group, before saying, “I’d love to do this, but I feel it's a really personal, private thing to do.”

Prince William quickly and practically swooped in, saying “I can help with this one” before choosing three bold colored threads, seemingly at random. Princess Kate added a light green thread to the mix before remarking, “that’s quite a punchy mix.”

Princess Kate tries out a traditional weaving technique. (Image credit: Andrew Parsons/The Prince and Princess of Wales)

Prince William and Princess Kate share a sweet moment during their visit to Scotland. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Prince William and Princess Kate visited the unique community-focused organization to learn about how creativity fostered a sense of togetherness. Radical Weavers aims to “help to tackle social isolation and support people affected by trauma and loss by offering the opportunity to learn traditional Scottish tartan-weaving skills.” The Princess of Wales has been highlighting the British textile industry over the last year, and wanted to spotlight “the joy found in working in the creative industries.”

