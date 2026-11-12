Much like Ariana Grande's relationship with her boyfriend, Ricky Alvarez, which started in 2015 and resumed over a decade later, she has a history with hair bows. Yes, ponytails are the calling cards of her pop star persona, but bows have likewise played a part in her style evolution. Even now, while promoting her next acting project, Focker-In-Law, Grande still hasn't forgotten her (hair accessory) roots.
On November 11, Grande and Alvarez made their red carpet debut as a couple at the New York premiere of the fourth film in the Meet the Parents franchise. But they weren't alone: an ivory, satin-like hair bow third-wheeled the milestone. The feminine addition was the perfect match for her vintage, '90s-era Badgley Mischka gown, complete with a checked, rom-com-ready print.
"The dress just reminded me of the '90s and early 2000s when, I think, the original Meet the Parents came out—it just felt of the era," Law Roach told Entertainment Tonight on the red carpet. "I perceive Ari in a way that is very feminine, ladylike, soft, and gentle, [and that] is reflected in the clothes."
The same could be said of the shoulder-sweeping ribbon, which exuded early-2000s nostalgia in an on-brand way for Grande. Her pearl-and-rhinestone hoop earrings from Swarovski also received Roach's soft, romantic memo.
Grande has had a penchant for ponytail bows since 2012. While playing Cat Valentine in Nickelodeon's Victorious and Sam & Cat, she constantly secured her red hair with ribbons that complemented her costumes and red carpet dresses.
She took a brief break while releasing music. The Grammy winner's next albums, My Everything and Dangerous Woman, made ponytails the star of the show. In place of ribbons, Grande wore cat-ear headbands—or no accessories at all. It wasn't until 2018, when Sweetener and Thank U, Next came out, that bows reclaimed their rightful place on her crown.
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In 2021, ribbons returned to Grande's accessory rotation for the 1960s-inspired Positions era (and her one-season stint as a judge on The Voice). These bows weren't nearly as oversized as her circa-2018 renditions, but they preserved their slouchy silhouettes and neutral shades.
Fast forward to the Wicked press tour in 2024, and Grande wore hair bows as often as the color pink (an homage to her character, Glinda the Good Witch). She doubled down on darling ribbons at the 2024 Paris Olympics, posing for photographers with an elongated, pale pink bow atop her ballet bun, which matched her drop-waist Thom Browne dress.
This summer, hair bows were noticeably absent from Grande's Eternal Sunshine Tour costumes, curated by Roach, but Focker-In-Law brought them back—hopefully for good. On the eve of the NYC premiere, the actor wore (what seemed to be) the white premiere bow with a fuzzy, fur-trimmed jacket, stovepipe-slim jeans, and her beloved ballet pumps by Sandy Liang.
Lucky for fans of the look, Grande never said "Thank u, next" to the elegant embellishment. Still, that's not to say they've stayed the same since 2012. Hair bows have evolved right alongside the star's red carpet and street style rotation, changing in shape, size, and color.
While you await Grande's next ponytail-and-bow pairing, add some similar styles to your accessory drawer. Take it from Grande: Hair bows have no expiration date.
Meguire Hennes is the fashion staff writer at Marie Claire, where she breaks down the celebrity looks living rent-free in her head (and yours). Whether a star is walking the red carpet or posing on Instagram, Meguire will tell you who they're wearing and why. When she's not gushing about A-listers from J.Law to Rihanna, Meguire also covers breaking industry news.
Previously, Meguire was the fashion news writer at The Zoe Report. She received a bachelor's degree in fashion studies at Montclair State University, and has freelanced at Bustle, Women's Health, Well+Good,and more. You can find her words across the fashion, beauty, health, and wellness verticals, because her Libra moon wouldn't let her settle on one beat. Follow her on Instagram for BTS moments from her Marie Claire era.