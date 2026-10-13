Prince William Was Asked to Help a Little Girl Become Princess Charlotte’s New Pen Pal

The Prince of Wales was welcomed by a crowd of fans outside of the Ilminster Fire Station in Somerset, England on October 6. Among the group was a young, eager fan waiting patiently with her mother and a handwritten letter for the Prince of Wales’ 11-year-old daughter.
After shaking hands with William, she handed over the note that had a “few questions” for Charlotte. According to Hello! Magazine, the little girl admitted to Prince William that she wanted to know about his daughter’s age, favorite color, and what school she goes to.
This is just one of William’s recent outings that turned out to be beneficial for his daughter. Just days after his visit to Somerset, the Prince of Wales played a round of cricket on the Mall outside of Buckingham Palace. After the game, a fan presented him with a special cricket shirt for Princess Charlotte, who is known to be a huge fan of the sport, playing for her school team at Lambrook in Berkshire.
According to the official royal gift policy, children of the Royal Family, including Princess Charlotte, are only allowed to accept certain gifts from the public, like flowers, non-controversial copies of books presented by the author, foodstuff, and other consumable items. They are also allowed to keep items costing less than $200.
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