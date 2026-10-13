Prince William Was Asked to Help a Little Girl Become Princess Charlotte’s New Pen Pal

A royal friendship in the making!

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Prince William and Princess Charlotte attend the Glasgow 2026 Commonwealth Games on August 1, 2026 in Glasgow, Scotland.
Prince William and Princess Charlotte attend the Glasgow 2026 Commonwealth Games in August 2026.
(Image credit: Getty Images)

Prince William may have his hands full with royal duties, but one little girl’s request was simply too sweet to pass up. During a recent royal engagement, he was greeted by a schoolgirl who waited an hour just so he could hand-deliver a gift to his daughter Princess Charlotte.

The Prince of Wales was welcomed by a crowd of fans outside of the Ilminster Fire Station in Somerset, England on October 6. Among the group was a young, eager fan waiting patiently with her mother and a handwritten letter for the Prince of Wales’ 11-year-old daughter.

After shaking hands with William, she handed over the note that had a “few questions” for Charlotte. According to Hello! Magazine, the little girl admitted to Prince William that she wanted to know about his daughter’s age, favorite color, and what school she goes to.

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Prince William receives a card for Princess Charlotte from a young school girl during his visit to Ilminster Fire Station on October 06, 2026 in Ilminster, England.

Prince William receives a card for Princess Charlotte from a young school girl during his visit to Ilminster Fire Station.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

This is just one of William’s recent outings that turned out to be beneficial for his daughter. Just days after his visit to Somerset, the Prince of Wales played a round of cricket on the Mall outside of Buckingham Palace. After the game, a fan presented him with a special cricket shirt for Princess Charlotte, who is known to be a huge fan of the sport, playing for her school team at Lambrook in Berkshire.

According to the official royal gift policy, children of the Royal Family, including Princess Charlotte, are only allowed to accept certain gifts from the public, like flowers, non-controversial copies of books presented by the author, foodstuff, and other consumable items. They are also allowed to keep items costing less than $200.

Melody Rivera
Melody Rivera
Contributor

Melody Rivera is a contributing royal and celebrity writer at Marie Claire. In her five years as a journalist, she has reported across entertainment, pop culture, fashion, beauty and more.

In addition to Marie Claire, Melody’s byline has appeared inWWD, Footwear News, InTouch Weekly, The Mirror among others.

When’s she not writing, she’s traveling the word, studying the latest fashion trends and staying one step ahead of what the internet will be obsessed with next.