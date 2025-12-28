Prince William and Princess Kate’s New Neighbors Are “Absolutely Gutted” About “Disruption and Security Measures” Near Forest Lodge

Prince William and Princess Kate moved into their “forever home,” Forest Lodge, in November, but they are still ruffling feathers with their new neighbors. Locals have been able to access Windsor Great Park’s extensive walking paths for horse riding, dog walking, fresh air, and exercise––at a cost of £60 per year––for years, but a new security barrier around the Wales family’s new home has left neighbors “absolutely gutted.”

Windsor residents told The Mail on Sunday that the six-mile-long security barrier is “excessive” and blocks access to a large portion of the park. “They say you can use other gates but you can't because there's nowhere to park,” said one local, who uses the park for dog walking. “We appreciate they need privacy, but it's a real shame. We are absolutely gutted.”

Prince Wiliam and Princess Kate moved into their new home, Forest Lodge, in November. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Prince William and Princess Kate's new security fence blocks access to local walking paths. (Image credit: Getty Images)

While the decision is made by the Home Office, rather than Prince William and Princess Kate, it is creating tension with their neighbors. “It would have been decent of them to send a bottle of wine or something to apologise,” a nearby neighbor told The Mail. “It's a blow,” said another Windsor resident who feels park access is limited now that the family has moved in, but noted that the Royals “aren't going to change their minds.”

Jack Rankin, the Conservative MP for Windsor, responded to the comments about access to Windsor Great Park following the Prince and Princess of Wales’s relocation. He said, “of course, our unique royal connection brings some disruption and added security measures. But we understand that, and we also appreciate why the Prince in particular wants privacy for his young family.” Rankin emphasized that the Crown Estate, who maintains the land, and the Royal Household are trying to “minimize the impact.”

The property around Forest Lodge is extensive, allowing privacy for the family. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Prince William and Princess Kate were initially said to be “taken aback” by the issue, but a royal source told The Mail that that would be inaccurate. “There is no factual basis for describing this as a 'backlash'. Complaints have been minimal,” the royal source said.

Perhaps Princess Kate could send some jars of her honey to sweeten things up.

Stay In The Know Get exclusive access to fashion and beauty trends, hot-off-the-press celebrity news, and more. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors