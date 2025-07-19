Royal Expert Reveals How Princess Charlotte's "Subtle Gesture" at Wimbledon Revealed "Her Growing Empathy and Kindness" Towards Kate Middleton
"Children often pick up on how their parents are feeling."
Last weekend, Kate Middleton was accompanied to the final day of Wimbledon by husband Prince William, and two of their children, Prince George and Princess Charlotte. As well as showcasing some brilliant facial expressions during the tennis tournament, Princess Charlotte displayed a growing sense of care and affection towards her mother, Princess Kate, who underwent chemotherapy in 2024.
Early years expert and author of Read, Write, Play, Sophie David, analyzed Princess Charlotte's sweet interactions with Princess Kate at Wimbledon, revealing what the young princess's gestures meant. "Princess Charlotte fanning her mom at Wimbledon is such a lovely glimpse of her growing empathy and kindness," David told Hello! magazine.
David continued, "Especially after Kate's recent illness, it shows how children often pick up on how their parents are feeling and love to care for them in small but meaningful ways."
David further explained, "It's a beautiful reminder of the strong bond they share and how children have an intrinsic desire to show their love and care for those closest to them."
Charlotte and Kate have already made several joint appearances in 2025. Alongside their adorable interactions at Wimbledon, Charlotte and Kate revealed they share the same fashion philosophy on VE Day, particularly when it comes to re-wearing wardrobe items. They also showcased their matching mother-daughter style at Trooping the Colour, by both wearing aquamarine shades.
Princess Kate and Princess Charlotte's joint appearance at Wimbledon on July 13 only confirmed how close their mother and daughter bond has truly become.
Get exclusive access to fashion and beauty trends, hot-off-the-press celebrity news, and more.
Amy Mackelden is the weekend editor at Marie Claire, where she covers celebrity and royal family news. She was the weekend editor at Harper’s BAZAAR for three years, where she covered breaking celebrity and entertainment news, royal stories, fashion, beauty, and politics. Prior to that, she spent a year as the joint weekend editor for Marie Claire, ELLE, and Harper's BAZAAR, and two years as an entertainment writer at Bustle. Her additional bylines include Cosmopolitan, People, The Independent, HelloGiggles, Biography, Shondaland, Best Products, New Statesman, Heat, and The Guardian. Her work has been syndicated by publications including Town & Country, Good Housekeeping, Esquire, Delish, Oprah Daily, Country Living, and Women's Health. Her celebrity interviews include Jennifer Aniston, Jessica Chastain, the cast of Selling Sunset, Emma Thompson, Jessica Alba, and Penn Badgley. In 2015, she delivered an academic paper at Kimposium, the world's first Kardashian conference.