Royal Expert Reveals How Princess Charlotte's "Subtle Gesture" at Wimbledon Revealed "Her Growing Empathy and Kindness" Towards Kate Middleton

Last weekend, Kate Middleton was accompanied to the final day of Wimbledon by husband Prince William, and two of their children, Prince George and Princess Charlotte. As well as showcasing some brilliant facial expressions during the tennis tournament, Princess Charlotte displayed a growing sense of care and affection towards her mother, Princess Kate, who underwent chemotherapy in 2024.

Early years expert and author of Read, Write, Play, Sophie David, analyzed Princess Charlotte's sweet interactions with Princess Kate at Wimbledon, revealing what the young princess's gestures meant. "Princess Charlotte fanning her mom at Wimbledon is such a lovely glimpse of her growing empathy and kindness," David told Hello! magazine.

David continued, "Especially after Kate's recent illness, it shows how children often pick up on how their parents are feeling and love to care for them in small but meaningful ways."

Princess Charlotte fanning her mom at Wimbledon on July 13. (Image credit: Getty Images/Karwai Tang/WireImage)

David further explained, "It's a beautiful reminder of the strong bond they share and how children have an intrinsic desire to show their love and care for those closest to them."

Princess Charlotte smiles at her mom, Princess Kate. (Image credit: Getty Images/Karwai Tang/WireImage)

Charlotte and Kate have already made several joint appearances in 2025. Alongside their adorable interactions at Wimbledon, Charlotte and Kate revealed they share the same fashion philosophy on VE Day, particularly when it comes to re-wearing wardrobe items. They also showcased their matching mother-daughter style at Trooping the Colour, by both wearing aquamarine shades.

Princess Charlotte and Princess Kate at Wimbledon on July 13. (Image credit: Getty Images/Karwai Tang/WireImage)

Princess Kate and Princess Charlotte's joint appearance at Wimbledon on July 13 only confirmed how close their mother and daughter bond has truly become.