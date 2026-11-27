When Prince Williammarried Princess Kate in 2011, their royal wedding followed tradition in many ways, as did Prince Harry's 2018 nuptials to Meghan Markle. But according to former royal butler Grant Harrold, one sweet detail about the weddings “showed very clearly the type of royals William and Harry saw themselves as.”
After their formal ceremony at Westminster Abbey and wedding breakfast at Buckingham Palace, William and Kate drove away in the then-Prince Charles’s beloved Aston Martin convertible. Photos show Prince William at the wheel as they waved to the crowds lining the short route from the palace to Clarence House, and the car was covered with balloons and streamers along with a license plate that read “JU5T WED.”
“I remember Prince William and Kate Middleton’s personalized wedding plate, it was really fun,” Harrold said, speaking on behalf of Regtransfers. “It wasn’t an official one as it wasn’t a real number plate—it wouldn’t have been registered. It was just a joke one added to the back of the car, along with the ‘C’ and ‘W’ balloons.”
Harrold added that the moment put William and Kate in a different light than previous generations. “Doing up the bride and groom’s wedding car was a really big tradition at the time, and I think it made them look really modern,” he shared. “It showed them as a fun young couple rather than stuffy, serious royals.”
The King’s former butler, who attended King Charles and Queen Camilla’s own 2005 wedding, added that it’s been reported that Prince Harry was responsible for the car decorations. “He’s got such a good sense of humor and was always on the lookout for opportunities to prank his brother,” Harrold shared. “I think this fun, personal moment actually means a lot more in hindsight. I think it showed very clearly the type of royals William and Harry saw themselves as."
King Charles received his Aston Martin convertible as a 21st birthday gift in 1969, and Harrold called the vehicle the monarch’s “pride and joy.”
“The fact he let William borrow it was a huge deal,” the former butler explained. “Nobody was ever allowed to drive his car—especially the boys! King Charles obviously thought that William was finally grown up enough to drive it. I can guarantee this was probably the only time he was allowed to drive the car.”
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Speaking of the quirky license plate, Harrold said: "I think the royals would have thought it was very funny, especially the late Queen. I think she would have found it hysterical—especially as it was Prince Harry’s doing, she was so fond of him."
When it came time for his own May 19, 2018 wedding day, Harry also chose a special registration plate, although he didn't get to take dad Charles's Aston Martin for a spin. The Sussexes drove from Windsor Castle to Frogmore House, where they held their reception, in a stylish Jaguar E-Type convertible.
“Like William and Kate’s, the plates weren't real and featured the date of their wedding - ‘E190518,'" Harrold said. "Harry and Meghan had no cheap balloons, it looked more like something out of a James Bond movie when they drove away. Again, it was a sign of a modern and personal wedding, making the most of that special day."
Kristin Contino is Marie Claire's Senior Royal and Celebrity editor. She's been covering royalty since 2018—including major moments such as the Platinum Jubilee, Queen Elizabeth II’s death and King Charles III's coronation—and places a particular focus on the British Royal Family's style and what it means.
Prior to working at Marie Claire, she wrote about celebrity and royal fashion at Page Six Style and covered royalty from around the world as chief reporter at Royal Central. Kristin has provided expert commentary for outlets including the BBC, Sky News, US Weekly, the Today Showand many others.
Kristin is also the published author of two novels, “The Legacy of Us” and “A House Full of Windsor.” She's passionate about travel, history, horses, and learning everything she can about her favorite city in the world, London.