Meghan Markle and Prince Harry Were Not Invited to Balmoral—Despite Reports to the Contrary

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry were not invited to spend the summer at Balmoral Castle with the royals, sources claim.

According to insiders who spoke to People this week, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex were not on King Charles III' exclusive guest list for the annual royal vacation on Balmoral Estate in the Scottish Highlands—marking yet another snub for the California-based couple.

People's sources also claim that Harry and Meghan have in fact not been invited to the estate for years, both before and after the Queen passed away.

Since becoming King, Charles has continued the tradition of inviting the larger family to summer in Scotland with him, and this year, royals including Prince William and Princess Kate have once again taken him up on the offer.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle pose for the cameras. (Image credit: Getty Images)

But no such luck for the Sussexes, despite previous reports stating that Charles did in fact want them to come to Balmoral.

As recently as April, one source had said of the likelihood that Harry and Meghan would receive an invite, "I can see Charles desperately wanting to see the children, and extending this olive branch to Meghan and Harry. He may decide that life is just too short."

But in continuing with events from earlier in the year, it seems there's no sign of a reconciliation between the Sussexes and the rest of the family.

Stay In The Know Marie Claire email subscribers get intel on fashion and beauty trends, hot-off-the-press celebrity news, and more. Sign up here. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

In February, Harry was able to meet with his dad for just 45 minutes after learning that the King had been diagnosed with cancer, and when the duke visited the UK in May, Charles cited a busy schedule and was unable to see him—a move which was largely viewed as a deliberate snub at the time.