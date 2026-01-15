Prince William Learns About “Contraband Pig” from Family of Farmers As They Tackle Mental Health Issues

Prince William met with 91-year-old Grandma Betty on a visit to a family-run farm in Herefordshire, where he learned the family’s wartime secret. During the Prince of Wales's visit to the Bowler farm, the family’s matriarch shared that during World War II, they kept a “contraband pig” in the barn. During the war, rationing meant a family could only own one pig, so they had to sneak a full-grown pig into the hayloft during official visits.

John Bowler, the farm’s owner, sought support from We Are Farming Minds, an organization that promotes mental wellbeing and support for farmers and those in the farming community. The charity was created in 2020 by a Duchy of Cornwall tenant, and Prince William became patron of the charity in March 2025.

Prince William enjoys mulled cider at the Bowler family's farm. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Prince William chats with John Bowler about the struggles faced by farming families. (Image credit: Getty Images)

At the Bowler family’s farm, Prince William fed the sheep, harvested apples, and tried the family’s mulled cider, which the Prince of Wales declared “delicious.” During a conversation over a hot cup of mulled cider, Prince William posed the question, “are we asking too much of our farmers?"

Prince William has worked across his charities and patronages to encourage those struggling with mental health issues, especially men in fields like sport and farming, to speak up and ask for help."Sometimes the strongest thing is to ask for help," farmer John Bowler said on today’s engagement.

Stay In The Know Get exclusive access to fashion and beauty trends, hot-off-the-press celebrity news, and more. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors