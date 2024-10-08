Prince William "Looks After" Princess Kate With an Adorable Gesture Once the Kids Are Asleep

"They look after each other, but in different ways."

Prince William smirks while wearing a blue tie and suit and Kate Middleton smiles in a navy dress and matching hat at the 2023 Commonwealth Day Service at Westminster Abbey on March 13, 2023
(Image credit: Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty Images)
Amy Mackelden
By
published
in News

When they're not carrying out official royal duties, Princess Kate and Prince William live relatively private lives. And according to a source, Prince William and Kate Middleton have a sweet nighttime routine once their kids are asleep.

The Prince and Princess of Wales have been married since April 29, 2011, and they've welcomed three children since then—Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis.

In an adorable move, Prince William reportedly dotes on his wife by bringing her an alcoholic drink once their children have gone to bed each night.

"William will bring Kate a gin and tonic," a royal insider claimed, via the Daily Record. "They look after each other, but in different ways."

In March, Princess Kate shared her cancer diagnosis with the world. She understandably retreated from her public royal role while she underwent chemotherapy.

In an interview with Us Weekly earlier this year, royal expert Robert Jobson shared that William was "completely crestfallen" when his wife was diagnosed with cancer.

Kate Middleton wearing a purple coat and hat and Prince William wearing a suit smiling at each other

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Jobson continued, "It was devastating for him."

On September 9, Princess Kate shared an emotional video on Instagram revealing that she'd completed her chemotherapy treatment.

"The last nine months have been incredibly tough for us as a family," she wrote in the caption. "Life as you know it can change in an instant and we have had to find a way to navigate the stormy waters and road unknown."

Princess Kate continued, "The cancer journey is complex, scary and unpredictable for everyone, especially those closest to you."

"With humility, it also brings you face to face with your own vulnerabilities in a way you have never considered before, and with that, a new perspective on everything," the Princess of Wales wrote.

"This time has above all reminded William and me to reflect and be grateful for the simple yet important things in life, which so many of us often take for granted," Kate explained. "Of simply loving and being loved."

Topics
Princess Catherine Prince William Prince George Princess Charlotte Prince Louis
Amy Mackelden
Amy Mackelden
Contributing Editor

Amy Mackelden is a contributing editor at Marie Claire, where she covers celebrity and royal family news. She was the weekend editor at Harper’s BAZAAR for three years, where she covered breaking celebrity and entertainment news, royal stories, fashion, beauty, and politics. Prior to that, she spent a year as the joint weekend editor for Marie Claire, ELLE, and Harper's BAZAAR, and two years as an entertainment writer at Bustle. Her additional bylines include Cosmopolitan, People, The Independent, HelloGiggles, Biography, Shondaland, Best Products, New Statesman, Heat, and The Guardian. Her work has been syndicated by publications including Town & Country, Good Housekeeping, Esquire, Delish, Oprah Daily, Country Living, and Women's Health. Her celebrity interviews include Jennifer Aniston, Jessica Chastain, the cast of Selling Sunset, Emma Thompson, Jessica Alba, and Penn Badgley. In 2015, she delivered an academic paper at Kimposium, the world's first Kardashian conference.

Latest
You might also like
View More ▸