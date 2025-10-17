Princess Charlene's Plays With Proportions in an Oversized '80s-Inspired Suit
The Monégasque royal took a menswear-inspired outfit for a spin.
Like Meghan Markle, Princess Charlene of Monaco favors sleek and sophisticated styles in neutral tones, so it's no surprise she stepped out in a greige blazer and matching trousers for a recent appearance with Prince Albert. The unexpected part? The Monégasque royal wore an oversized menswear-style jacket and extra-wide pants instead of her usual slim silhouette.
While Charlene's new suit is similar in color to the Alexander McQueen jacket and skinny pants she wore to meet Duchess Sophie and Prince Edward on October 13, her cashmere-blend Max Mara blazer and loose trousers gave off an entirely different vibe. The outfit fits right in with the '80s-inspired looks at the spring/summer 2026 shows this fall, where baggy blazers, strong shoulders and other power looks ruled the runways.
Princess Charlene continued the menswear theme by wearing a classic white shirt buttoned up to the collar underneath her jacket, wearing her hair pulled back in a no-fuss style to reveal small pearl studs. Per Instagram account Royal Fashion Daily, the princess also wore a new pair of Manolo Blahnik slingbacks with buckle detail.
Princess Charlene wore her new suit alongside husband Prince Albert as they officially inaugurated the new headquarters of the Monégasque Electricity and Gas Society, named Immeuble SMEG.
Charlene and Albert's Instagram post pointed out a historic tie to Wednesday's event and Prince Albert's father, Prince Rainier—and a young Prince Albert actually attended the opening of the last facility. "More than 35 years after the first inauguration, presided over by Prince Rainier III alongside then–Hereditary Prince Albert, this new chapter carries a profound historical and symbolic significance for the Principality," the post read.
Like Princess Charlene, the Duchess of Sussex also debuted a new oversized suit on Wednesday. Meghan wore a tan blazer and matching wide-legged trousers by Giuliva Heritage to attend a dinner hosted by entrepreneur Emma Grede in Los Angeles. Although Charlene wore her blazer buttoned up, Meghan wore hers open to reveal a white crop top for a subtly sexy twist on the menswear trend.
