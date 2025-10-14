Meghan Markle Talks Business in an Ivory Blouse and Leather Pencil Skirt at 'Fortune' Summit

From making her Paris Fashion Week debut to accepting a humanitarian award in NYC, it's safe to say Meghan Markle has been having a busy October. On Tuesday, October 14, the Duchess of Sussex headed from the Big Apple to Washington, D.C. to attend the Fortune Most Powerful Women Summit, and she wore a sleek ivory outfit to take the stage.

Wearing a cream-colored vegan leather skirt by Brochu Walker and a coordinating silk blouse, the Duchess of Sussex joined Fortune's editor-in-chief Alyson Shontel for a session called "Next Level Influence: A Conversation With Meghan, Duchess of Sussex."

Meghan paired her ivory outfit with strappy nude heels, accessorizing with gold stud earrings and a new diamond ring stretching across three fingers.

The Duchess of Sussex wore an ivory blouse and skirt to the Fortune event. (Image credit: Getty Images)

She accessorized with nude pumps. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Meghan's all-ivory look follows the more business casual outfit she wore to the Project Healthy Minds World Mental Health Day festival on Friday, October 10. While taking the stage to introduce a session, the duchess wore a striped Ralph Lauren shirt and crisp navy trousers with a brown Ralph Lauren belt.

And on October 9, she walked the red carpet in a black Armani power suit to attend the Project Healthy Minds Gala, where Harry and Meghan were honored for their work in the mental health space.

While visiting NYC, the Duchess of Sussex also stepped out in a variety of other autumnal looks, including a YSL blazer, Max Mara coat and a strapless tweed Chanel dress for dinner with Ed Sheeran.

Meghan joined Alyson Shontell, Editor-in-Chief and Chief Content Officer for Fortune. (Image credit: Getty Images)

During the Fortune Summit, Meghan touched on her busy schedule in relation to her kids Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet. Per People, Shontell noted, "You've been all over the place, and we were talking backstage about how yes, you've been to Europe, you were just in New York…and you made it home for one day to see your kids?"

Meghan confirmed that she made the trip all the way back to Montecito, replying, "Yes, I had to! We were talking about that because everyone said, 'Oh, you must have gone from Paris straight to New York,' and I said, 'No, I need to see my babies.' So went back to California for a day and then continued on."

She also opened up about her lifestyle brand, As ever, sharing, "I love the creative part, which I think I've touched on quite a bit, and the brand is an extension of my aesthetic, but it's more than that. The operational side is so key."