Meghan Markle Talks Business in an Ivory Blouse and Leather Pencil Skirt at 'Fortune' Summit
The Duchess of Sussex discussed her As ever brand and Netflix deal in Washington, D.C.
From making her Paris Fashion Week debut to accepting a humanitarian award in NYC, it's safe to say Meghan Markle has been having a busy October. On Tuesday, October 14, the Duchess of Sussex headed from the Big Apple to Washington, D.C. to attend the Fortune Most Powerful Women Summit, and she wore a sleek ivory outfit to take the stage.
Wearing a cream-colored vegan leather skirt by Brochu Walker and a coordinating silk blouse, the Duchess of Sussex joined Fortune's editor-in-chief Alyson Shontel for a session called "Next Level Influence: A Conversation With Meghan, Duchess of Sussex."
Meghan paired her ivory outfit with strappy nude heels, accessorizing with gold stud earrings and a new diamond ring stretching across three fingers.
Meghan's all-ivory look follows the more business casual outfit she wore to the Project Healthy Minds World Mental Health Day festival on Friday, October 10. While taking the stage to introduce a session, the duchess wore a striped Ralph Lauren shirt and crisp navy trousers with a brown Ralph Lauren belt.
And on October 9, she walked the red carpet in a black Armani power suit to attend the Project Healthy Minds Gala, where Harry and Meghan were honored for their work in the mental health space.
While visiting NYC, the Duchess of Sussex also stepped out in a variety of other autumnal looks, including a YSL blazer, Max Mara coat and a strapless tweed Chanel dress for dinner with Ed Sheeran.
During the Fortune Summit, Meghan touched on her busy schedule in relation to her kids Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet. Per People, Shontell noted, "You've been all over the place, and we were talking backstage about how yes, you've been to Europe, you were just in New York…and you made it home for one day to see your kids?"
Meghan confirmed that she made the trip all the way back to Montecito, replying, "Yes, I had to! We were talking about that because everyone said, 'Oh, you must have gone from Paris straight to New York,' and I said, 'No, I need to see my babies.' So went back to California for a day and then continued on."
She also opened up about her lifestyle brand, As ever, sharing, "I love the creative part, which I think I've touched on quite a bit, and the brand is an extension of my aesthetic, but it's more than that. The operational side is so key."
Kristin Contino is Marie Claire's Senior Royal and Celebrity editor. She's been covering royalty since 2018—including major moments such as the Platinum Jubilee, Queen Elizabeth II’s death and King Charles III's coronation—and places a particular focus on the British Royal Family's style and what it means.
Prior to working at Marie Claire, she wrote about celebrity and royal fashion at Page Six Style and covered royalty from around the world as chief reporter at Royal Central. Kristin has provided expert commentary for outlets including the BBC, Sky News, US Weekly, the Today Show and many others.
Kristin is also the published author of two novels, “The Legacy of Us” and “A House Full of Windsor.” She's passionate about travel, history, horses, and learning everything she can about her favorite city in the world, London.