Meghan Markle Masters the Modern Power Suit at Star-Studded Female Empowerment Dinner
She brought new ideas (and her new wine) to the table.
Lifting up fellow women in business has been on the agenda for Meghan Markle this week—and she's doing it in style. Fresh from her trip to Washington, D.C. for the Fortune Most Powerful Women Summit, the Duchess of Sussex attended a Los Angeles dinner hosted by entrepreneur Emma Grede on Wednesday, October 15.
Wearing an oversized beige Giuliva Heritage blazer and matching wide-legged trousers, Meghan gave her power suit a modern update with the addition of a cropped white shirt. The Duchess of Sussex wore her hair pulled back in a sleek ponytail and rolled up her sleeves to reveal the white striped lining of her jacket and her go-to Cartier Love bracelet.
Per fashion blogger What Meghan Wore, the Duchess of Sussex accessorized with a longtime favorite piece of jewelry, wearing a gleaming gold Aurate collar necklace she first wore in 2015.
Her outfit follows the black Armani suit she wore on the red carpet at the Project Healthy Minds Gala in NYC earlier this month, where the Duke and Duchess of Sussex were presented with a humanitarian award for their work in the mental health space.
Meghan also took the stage at the organization's World Mental Health Day Summit in a favorite striped Ralph Lauren shirt and crisp navy trousers, going on to wear a white vegan leather skirt and silky ivory blouse at the Fortune event on October 14.
As for this week's "A Seat at the Table" dinner, Grede—who recently welcomed the Duchess of Sussex as a guest on her podcast, "Aspire With Emma Grede"—posted on Instagram that it was an opportunity for women in business to "share openly, trade resources, and help each other get shit done." In posts from the dinner, Meghan is seen toasting fellow guests, including Rachel Zoe and Maria Sharapova, with a glass of her new As ever wine, which the duchess supplied for the event.
As the CEO and co-founder of Good American, as well as the founding partner and chief product officer of Kim Kardashian's SKIMS brand, Grede knows all too well the challenges women face in the business world.
"In a city built on big dreams and even bigger ambition, one truth remains, success is never built alone," Grede posted on Instagram. "For too long, we’ve watched how men in business have mastered this: making deals over dinner, sharing opportunities over a game, and opening doors for one another in rooms we can’t always see."
Meghan reflected on the same topic during her appearance in D.C. earlier this week, stating, "And as women, when we support each other, we are not simply supporting each other's lives. We're supporting each other's legacies. And that's the piece that's so powerful."
She added, "When I'm supporting or investing in another female founder, I am investing in what she is going to do for the culture, for her business, the legacy she's going to leave, and how that brand, if it's a CPG brand, is going to show up in people's homes."
