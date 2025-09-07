Princess Charlene Swaps Her Barbie Pink Dress for a White Lace Oscar de la Renta Cut-Out Gown for a Picnic With Twins Jacques and Gabriella
The royal's 10-year-old twins looked adorably smart.
Back in July, Princess Charlene of Monaco was the epitome of Barbiecore in an Oscar de la Renta Cherry Guipure Lace Midi Dress for a celebration of her husband's 20th anniversary on the throne. On Sept. 6, Charlene attended U Cavagnëtu, a traditional, annual Monagasque picnic, at which she swapped her pink gown for a white lace cut-out dress from the same designer.
The former Olympian's husband, Prince Albert, and their 10-year-old twins, Prince Jacques and Princess Gabriella, were also in attendance, and looked exceedingly smart. For the occasion, Princess Charlene opted for a white Oscar de la Renta Guipure Lace Midi Dress, featuring a high neckline and an asymmetrical hem.
Similar in style to her pink Cherry Guipure dress from the designer, the lace of the princess's white dress gave a subtly sheer appearance. Charlene accessorized the outfit with a pair of Gianvito Rossi Ascent 85 Beige Leather Slingback Pumps—a label beloved by royals around the world, including Meghan Markle and Kate Middleton.
Charlene's daughter, Gabriella, wore a green floral dress by Dior Kids, and a pair of open-toe sandals by the designer. Prince Jacques drew style inspiration from his father by wearing a tailored navy blazer and tan pants.
In a 2010 interview with Tatler, Charlene opened up about her romance with Monaco's Prince Albert. "The prince is the most charming, generous person I've ever met," she told the outlet. "His patience knows no bounds and he is exceptionally caring. He has a unique ability to make everyone he comes into contact with feel special. He's the man I've dreamed of. He's perfect for me in every way. I respect him and understand him."
Judging by the couple's latest appearance, they're still very much in love.
Amy Mackelden is the weekend editor at Marie Claire, where she covers celebrity and royal family news. She was the weekend editor at Harper’s BAZAAR for three years, where she covered breaking celebrity and entertainment news, royal stories, fashion, beauty, and politics. Prior to that, she spent a year as the joint weekend editor for Marie Claire, ELLE, and Harper's BAZAAR, and two years as an entertainment writer at Bustle. Her additional bylines include Cosmopolitan, People, The Independent, HelloGiggles, Biography, Shondaland, Best Products, New Statesman, Heat, and The Guardian. Her work has been syndicated by publications including Town & Country, Good Housekeeping, Esquire, Delish, Oprah Daily, Country Living, and Women's Health. Her celebrity interviews include Jennifer Aniston, Jessica Chastain, the cast of Selling Sunset, Emma Thompson, Jessica Alba, and Penn Badgley. In 2015, she delivered an academic paper at Kimposium, the world's first Kardashian conference.