Princess Gabriella of Monaco Takes After Mom Princess Charlene in a Tiny Fendi Cape and $3,600 Dior Kids Outfit

Princess Charlene is one of the world's most stylish royals, so it's no surprise that her 10-year-old daughter, Princess Gabriella, is always dressed impeccably. Gabriella and her twin brother, Prince Jacques, joined parents Prince Albert and Princess Charlene at several events to kick off the holiday season over the Thanksgiving weekend, and all eyes were on Gabriella's adorable designer outfits.

Prince Albert—whose American-born mother, Grace Kelly, married into Monaco's royal family—has previously shared that he celebrates Thanksgiving with his children on a semi-regular basis. Although it's unclear if they enjoyed a holiday meal on Thursday, November 27, the royals did officially kick off the Christmas season with a tree lighting.

Princess Charlene bundled up in a classic black-and-gray houndstooth coat, but it was Gabriella who stole the show in a beige Fendi cape and matching Chloé Kids turtleneck. The tween princess paired her designer pieces with flared jeans and tan boots, while brother Jacques went more casual in jeans, a furry brown hoodie and white sneakers.

Princess Gabriella debuted a Fendi cape for a tree lighting ceremony with her family on Thanksgiving. (Image credit: Frédéric Nebinger/ Palais Princier)

Princess Gabriella paired her cape with a matching turtleneck sweater. (Image credit: Frédéric Nebinger/ Palais Princier)

The twins went casual in jeans for their holiday outing. (Image credit: Frédéric Nebinger/Palais Princier)

On Saturday, November 29, the twins were back at another Christmas lighting ceremony, this time pressing the button to turn on the lights in Monte-Carlo's Place du Casino. The family went more dressy for the occasion, with Prince Jacques in a miniature suit matching dad Prince Albert.

Both mom and daughter went for neutral outfits, with Princess Charlene debuting a brown paisley-print Etro coat with new Gianvito Rossi boots, per blogger Royal Fashion Daily. Charlene has been a longtime Dior fan, and now Princess Gabriella is embracing the label, with the pre-teen wearing a new ivory set by the French fashion house.

Prince Albert, Princess Charlene and their twins are seen at a Christmas lighting event on November 29. (Image credit: Frédéric Nebinger/ Palais Princier /Monte-Carlo Société des Bains de Mer)

The royal family gathered in Monte-Carlo's historic center on November 29. (Image credit: Frédéric Nebinger/ Palais Princier /Monte-Carlo Société des Bains de Mer)

Princess Gabriella wore a $2,188 alpaca wool Dior coat covered in metallic gold thread, pairing it with a matching $1,448 A-line dress. She added white T-strap flats by Chloé and layered a white turtleneck underneath her dress.

Gabriella and Jacques have been joining their parents at an increasing number of royal engagements over the past year, including Monaco's National Day festivities in November, when Princess Gabriella looked patriotic in a bright red dress coat.

As the twins prepare to celebrate their 11th birthday this month and star in their family's anticipated annual Christmas card, there's sure to be more designer moments from this budding style star.