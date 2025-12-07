Princess Charlene, Prince Albert, and the Twins Trade Casual Christmas Sweaters for a Luxurious Fireside Snap
Their adorable puppy took center stage in the Monaco royal family's holiday card photo.
While ordinary people still occasionally send holiday cards, there's nothing quite like a royal Christmas card photo. Case in point: Princess Charlene, Prince Albert, and their twins—Prince Jacques and Princess Gabriella—posed for a flawless festive photograph that's probably impossible to beat.
Sharing the adorable Christmas photo on the official Instagram account for Monaco's royal family, the caption explained, "The Princely Family is pleased to share their greeting card with you."
In the sweet family snap, Prince Albert and son Jacques coordinated in matching navy blazers. Princess Charlene and daughter Gabriella sat together, with their adorable chihuahua, Harley, placed between them.
Princess Charlene wore a sold-out Ralph Lauren Collection Platinum Holliday Gown, which is made from metallic knit fabric and features a delicately pleated skirt, long sleeves, and a turtle neck. She cinched her dress at the waist with a Ralph Lauren Collection Tooled-Buckle Calf-Suede and Calfskin Belt, which is sadly no longer available to shop.
Gabriella wore a light pink princess dress featuring layers of floral tulle, which she accessorized with a pair of silver Mary Jane flats.
2025's holiday snap stands in stark contract to the Monaco royal family's 2024 Christmas card photo. Just last year, Charlene, Albert, and the twins kept their holiday picture extremely casual, with the entire family wearing neutral sweaters.
It appears as though Princess Charlene and her family have decided to end 2025 in the most luxurious way possible. Still, they'll probably resurrect their snug Christmas sweaters just in time for the holiday.
Get exclusive access to fashion and beauty trends, hot-off-the-press celebrity news, and more.
Shop Outfits Inspired by Princess Charlene
Amy Mackelden is the weekend editor at Marie Claire, where she covers celebrity and royal family news. She was the weekend editor at Harper’s BAZAAR for three years, where she covered breaking celebrity and entertainment news, royal stories, fashion, beauty, and politics. Prior to that, she spent a year as the joint weekend editor for Marie Claire, ELLE, and Harper's BAZAAR, and two years as an entertainment writer at Bustle. Her additional bylines include Cosmopolitan, People, The Independent, HelloGiggles, Biography, Shondaland, Best Products, New Statesman, Heat, and The Guardian. Her work has been syndicated by publications including Town & Country, Good Housekeeping, Esquire, Delish, Oprah Daily, Country Living, and Women's Health. Her celebrity interviews include Jennifer Aniston, Jessica Chastain, the cast of Selling Sunset, Emma Thompson, Jessica Alba, and Penn Badgley. In 2015, she delivered an academic paper at Kimposium, the world's first Kardashian conference.