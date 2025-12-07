While ordinary people still occasionally send holiday cards, there's nothing quite like a royal Christmas card photo. Case in point: Princess Charlene, Prince Albert, and their twins—Prince Jacques and Princess Gabriella—posed for a flawless festive photograph that's probably impossible to beat.

Sharing the adorable Christmas photo on the official Instagram account for Monaco's royal family, the caption explained, "The Princely Family is pleased to share their greeting card with you."

In the sweet family snap, Prince Albert and son Jacques coordinated in matching navy blazers. Princess Charlene and daughter Gabriella sat together, with their adorable chihuahua, Harley, placed between them.

Princess Charlene wore a sold-out Ralph Lauren Collection Platinum Holliday Gown, which is made from metallic knit fabric and features a delicately pleated skirt, long sleeves, and a turtle neck. She cinched her dress at the waist with a Ralph Lauren Collection Tooled-Buckle Calf-Suede and Calfskin Belt, which is sadly no longer available to shop.

Gabriella wore a light pink princess dress featuring layers of floral tulle, which she accessorized with a pair of silver Mary Jane flats.

Monaco's royal family posing for their 2025 Christmas card snap. (Image credit: Instagram/@palaisprincierdemonaco/Vanessa von Zitzewitz/Palais Princier)

2025's holiday snap stands in stark contract to the Monaco royal family's 2024 Christmas card photo. Just last year, Charlene, Albert, and the twins kept their holiday picture extremely casual, with the entire family wearing neutral sweaters.

Princess Charlene, Prince Albert, and twins Jacques and Gabriella pose for 2024's laid-back holiday photo. (Image credit: Éric Mathon/Palais Princier)

It appears as though Princess Charlene and her family have decided to end 2025 in the most luxurious way possible. Still, they'll probably resurrect their snug Christmas sweaters just in time for the holiday.

