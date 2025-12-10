Prince Albert and Princess Charlene’s Twins Turn 11! See Their Cloud Dancer-Colored Birthday Photoshoot
Prince Jacques and Princess Gabriella celebrated their birthday on December 10.
Prince Albert and Princess Charlene’s twins celebrated their 11th birthday on December 10, and marked the occasion with some very on-trend portraits. The brightly-toned photoshoot seemed to lean into Pantone’s 2026 Color of the Year, Cloud White. Prince Jacques wore an ivory waffle knit sweater while Princess Gabriella wore a sequined sleeveless dress for the official portraits. They were taken by photographer Vanessa von Zitzewitz, a renowned German photographer, in one of the Palace’s formal white-and-gold rooms.
In an Instagram post, the Prince’s Palace of Monaco shared “A very happy birthday to Hereditary Prince Jacques and Princess Gabriella, who celebrate their 11th birthday today.” Prince Jacques and Princess Gabriella were born at Monaco’s Princess Grace Hospital Centre in 2014, over three years after their parents’ glamorous royal wedding.
Although Princess Gabriella is two minutes older than her brother, Prince Jacques is the heir to the Monegasque throne. Monaco’s male-preference primogeniture means Prince Jacques supersedes his sister in the line of succession.
The two royal children are often seen at major events for Monaco’s royal family, from balcony appearances to the family’s Christmas card.
The Prince’s Palace released the family’s 2025 Christmas card earlier this week, and it wasn’t the twins who took center stage. The family’s dog, a chihuahua named Harley, added to the charming festive photograph.
