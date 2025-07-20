A $4,690 Oscar de la Renta Dress Proves Barbiecore Is Alive and Well, According to Princess Charlene

Monaco's Royal Family is celebrating the 20th anniversary of Prince Albert's accession to the throne. In honor of the special occasion, Albert was joined by his wife, Princess Charlene of Monaco, and their twin children, Prince Jacques and Princess Gabriella, for a public gathering. Invoking Barbiecore in the best way, Princess Charlene opted for a pink lace dress.

Known for her chic fashion choices, Princess Charlene's lacy pink dress was the perfect outfit to wear in honor of her husband's regal anniversary. The Oscar de la Renta Cherry Guipure Lace Midi Dress retails for $4,690, and wouldn't be out of place in Greta Gerwig and Margot Robbie's Barbie movie. The sleeveless dress is cinched at the waist by a thin belt, before cascading into an intricate floral lace design, featuring cut-outs and an unexpected asymmetrical hemline.

Charlene accessorized the dress with a pair of $995 Gianvito Rossi Ascent 55 White Leather Slingback Pumps—a footwear brand beloved by Kate Middleton and Meghan Markle.

Princess Charlene wears a pink Oscar de la Renta dress. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Albert II, son of Grace Kelly and Prince Rainier II, married Zimbabwe-born Charlene Wittstock in 2011. A former Olympian, Charlene recounted the beginnings of her romance with Albert during a 2010 interview with Tatler.

"I was in Monte Carlo for a swimming competition when I first met the prince," Princess Charlene told the outlet. "I was 22 and focused. I wasn't in the emotional place for a relationship. But the moment I met Albert, I felt a profound sense of destiny."

Monaco's Royal Family celebrating Prince Albert's 20th anniversary. (Image credit: Getty Images)

She continued, "I have been quoted as saying I felt weak at the knees. That is a slightly trite way of phrasing it, but it is true—I knew he was the one."