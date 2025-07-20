A $4,690 Oscar de la Renta Dress Proves Barbiecore Is Alive and Well, According to Princess Charlene
Footwear from one of Meghan Markle and Kate Middleton's favorite brands completed the outfit.
Monaco's Royal Family is celebrating the 20th anniversary of Prince Albert's accession to the throne. In honor of the special occasion, Albert was joined by his wife, Princess Charlene of Monaco, and their twin children, Prince Jacques and Princess Gabriella, for a public gathering. Invoking Barbiecore in the best way, Princess Charlene opted for a pink lace dress.
Known for her chic fashion choices, Princess Charlene's lacy pink dress was the perfect outfit to wear in honor of her husband's regal anniversary. The Oscar de la Renta Cherry Guipure Lace Midi Dress retails for $4,690, and wouldn't be out of place in Greta Gerwig and Margot Robbie's Barbie movie. The sleeveless dress is cinched at the waist by a thin belt, before cascading into an intricate floral lace design, featuring cut-outs and an unexpected asymmetrical hemline.
Charlene accessorized the dress with a pair of $995 Gianvito Rossi Ascent 55 White Leather Slingback Pumps—a footwear brand beloved by Kate Middleton and Meghan Markle.
Albert II, son of Grace Kelly and Prince Rainier II, married Zimbabwe-born Charlene Wittstock in 2011. A former Olympian, Charlene recounted the beginnings of her romance with Albert during a 2010 interview with Tatler.
"I was in Monte Carlo for a swimming competition when I first met the prince," Princess Charlene told the outlet. "I was 22 and focused. I wasn't in the emotional place for a relationship. But the moment I met Albert, I felt a profound sense of destiny."
She continued, "I have been quoted as saying I felt weak at the knees. That is a slightly trite way of phrasing it, but it is true—I knew he was the one."
Amy Mackelden is the weekend editor at Marie Claire, where she covers celebrity and royal family news. She was the weekend editor at Harper’s BAZAAR for three years, where she covered breaking celebrity and entertainment news, royal stories, fashion, beauty, and politics. Prior to that, she spent a year as the joint weekend editor for Marie Claire, ELLE, and Harper's BAZAAR, and two years as an entertainment writer at Bustle. Her additional bylines include Cosmopolitan, People, The Independent, HelloGiggles, Biography, Shondaland, Best Products, New Statesman, Heat, and The Guardian. Her work has been syndicated by publications including Town & Country, Good Housekeeping, Esquire, Delish, Oprah Daily, Country Living, and Women's Health. Her celebrity interviews include Jennifer Aniston, Jessica Chastain, the cast of Selling Sunset, Emma Thompson, Jessica Alba, and Penn Badgley. In 2015, she delivered an academic paper at Kimposium, the world's first Kardashian conference.