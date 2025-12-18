Princess Gabriella of Monaco Trades Dior for Denim in Matching Moment With Twin Brother Prince Jacques

It's been a busy month of holiday-themed events for Monaco's royal family, and they kept the festive fun going with the annual Christmas Tree Ceremony and gift distribution for Monégasque children on December 17. Prince Albert and Princess Charlene brought their 11-year-old twins, Prince Jacques and Princess Gabriella, to enjoy the festivities, and while the kids are typically often seen in more formal attire, they dressed down in jeans and designer coats for the event.

Princess Gabriella recently wore head-to-toe Dior at another Christmas outing with her family, but on Wednesday, she went casual in a tan faux fur jacket by Emporio Armani Kids, a cream turtleneck and a pair of medium-wash blue jeans with tan boots.

Jacques, who is the heir to Monaco's throne, coordinated with his twin in a padded $649 beige jacket by Eleventy Kids, per fashion blog UFO No More, pairing it with dark-wash jeans, a white Brunello Cucinelli sweater and a pair of gray sneakers.

Prince Jacques and Princess Gabriella wore jeans and tan coats to the Christmas party. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Gabriella and Jacques distributed gifts to local kids at the event. (Image credit: Getty Images)

As for mom Princess Charlene, she wore the same cashmere Akris coat she debuted at the 2023 Christmas gift distribution party and like Gabriella, sported a cream turtleneck sweater. She finished off her Christmas outfit with a new pair of brown Miu Miu boots, per UFO No More, and a classic pair of pearl stud earrings.

Meanwhile, Prince Albert got in on the Christmas fun by adding a festive green teddy bear tie to his gray suit.

Princess Stephanie of Monaco (far left), and her kids Louis Ducruet and Camille Gottlieb (far right) also joined Prince Albert's family. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Princess Charlene wore a long Akris coat to the event. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Prince Albert's sister Princess Stéphanie and two of her children, Louis Ducruet and Camille Gottlieb, also attended the Christmas party, with Stéphanie repeating a red Zara jacket she's had in her closet since 2019.

The Monégasque royals, joined by Santa, handed out presents to 730 local children between the ages of five and 12 outside the Prince's Palace.



According to the palace, the tradition dates back to 1949 with Prince Albert's father, Prince Rainier III's, accession to the throne. "On the agenda of this enchanted afternoon: meeting with Santa Claus, artistic activities and tasting of sweets, for the greatest happiness of the little guests," the royal family posted on Instagram.