Princess Charlotte Had a "Magical" Moment With Trailblazing Female Army Officer, Who Has Died at 28
Elizabeth Godwin spoke about her special encounter with Charlotte during the coronation.
Captain Elizabeth "Lizzie" Godwin paved the way for women in the British military with her groundbreaking role in the Army's Life Guards. The 28-year-old took part in major moments such as Queen Elizabeth's funeral in 2022 and The King's coronation in 2023, and this week, the Army's Household Cavalry announced her tragic death. Godwin—who died in a car accident on September 5, per the Sun—is being remembered for her contributions to the military, and in a 2023 interview with Tatler, she reflected on one "magical" encounter she had with a then-eight-year-old Princess Charlotte during the coronation.
In 2020, Godwin became the first female officer of the Life Guards, the most senior regiment of the Army and part of the Household Cavalry that participates in ceremonial roles for the country. Along with participating in pomp and pageantry like Trooping the Colour and coronations, the soldiers also go into active duty situations. Speaking to Tatler about the coronation, she explained that her troops "spent months" practicing to escort the new King and Queen's carriage through the streets of London.
She described one particularly special part of the day involving Princess Charlotte, who seemed to notice Godwin was the only woman taking part in the Life Guards. "I went into the Royal Salute in Buckingham Palace forecourt and the gold coach came past, followed by the coach that had the Princess of Wales and Princess Charlotte in it," Godwin said.
"I looked over at Charlotte as she went through the archway—she was smiling at me and waved as she went past," she continued. "What a magical moment that was. I actually had goosebumps." Godwin added that being part of the day was something she felt "so privileged" to do.
One of Godwin's first duties after arriving to London from another base was to take part in Queen Elizabeth's September 2022 funeral. "It was such a sad time for the regiment," she said, explaining they also had to work in "an absolute frenzy" to prepare. "We needed to shoe 200 horses in a couple of days," she shared. "It showed me what the regiment could achieve in such a small space of time. It was truly phenomenal."
In a message announcing her death on social media, the Household Cavalry wrote that Godwin was "an utterly dedicated officer who worked tirelessly and always for the good of her soldiers." The post continued, "Lizzie will be remembered as a truly kind, selfless and committed friend to all—seeking opportunities even in the most difficult of circumstances. She embodied servant leadership and everything it is to be a Household Cavalry officer."
