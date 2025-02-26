How "Grandpa Wales" King Charles Is Connected in a Special Way to Prince Louis

King Charles might wear the crown, but one of his most treasured titles is "Grandpa Wales." With five of his own grandkids and another five step-grandchildren from Queen Camilla, The King has more than enough little ones to keep him busy. Beyond official duties and ceremonial robes, he's reportedly the king of silly voices during bedtime—and he shares an extra special connection to 6-year-old Prince Louis.

Royal watchers couldn't get enough of the grandpa/grandson moments displayed during Queen Elizabeth's 2022 Platinum Jubilee—especially when little Louis hopped on his grandpa's lap at the Platinum Pageant. The spirited toddler's antics kept everyone smiling throughout the festivities, especially the now-King.

While the monarch entered the world as Charles Philip Arthur George, young Louis has an extremely similar name: Louis Arthur Charles. While King Charles doesn't share the moniker of Louis in his (extra-long) name, the little prince's first name is a tribute to Charles's beloved uncle, Lord Louis Mountbatten, who was murdered by the IRA.

The King and Queen enjoyed some time with Prince Louis during Queen Elizabeth's 2022 Platinum Jubilee. (Image credit: Getty Images)

King Charles is seen leaving church with Prince Louis, Prince George and Kate Middleton on Christmas Day 2023. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Prince William's full name is William Arthur Philip Louis, making little Louis's name even more special.

Although Prince Louis isn't often seen in public, he makes appearances at major royal events like Trooping the Colour and the annual Christmas Day walk to church. He even interacted with fans this year, accepting a variety of sweet toys and other gifts from well-wishers lining the route to church.

Louis also joined in the festivities during his grandpa's 2023 coronation, wearing a miniature uniform and waving to fans from the Buckingham Palace balcony.

In recent days, the soon-to-be 7-year-old showed off a secret talent, snapping a photograph of mom Princess Kate for World Cancer Day. And it seems that he shares his grandpa's love of art, having sketched an adorable portrait of his mom that she proudly shared on Instagram this month.